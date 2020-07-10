News

Why I suspended Oshiomhole from Ward 10 in Edo – Chairman

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta Comment(0)

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State and the man behind the controversial suspension of immediate past National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, in his ward 10, Etsako West Council Area of the state, Stephen Oshawo, yesterday said he has no regret taking that decision.
Oshawo’s action had contributed to Oshiomhole eventual removal from office last month.
Oshawo, chairman of the APC in ward 10 (Akpana) in Etsako West Local Government in Edo North senatorial district, spoke during an award ceremony bestowed on him in Benin, the state capital.
The award of honour for good governance was given to Oshawo by the Chief Executive Officer of Mega House Entertainment, Goodluck Osama Ogbeide, for being an outstanding political icon of the year.
Oshawo described the award as a pat on the back for standing up to eliminate godfatherism from the politics of the state, stressing that it would spur him to do more to always stand up for what was right.
He said when he was the chairman of ward 10 when Oshiomhole was the governor of the state, his pension was not paid for eight months, stressing further that moments after Godwin Godwin Obaseki took over from Oshiomhole, it did not take him up to a month for him to receive his pension.
According to him, “I am very happy over the award. This award means a lot to me. It means that I should continue to do what I have done that warranted this award, because I believe in truth, transparency and also elimination of godfatherism.

“What gave me the mind to do what I did is that I was there before and now I am here. And that I know the different between there and here, I decided to cleave to now which I know is the modern life of today. You know, this government believes in development and in the masses.
“The truth is that, when the former governor was in power, I was an insider; I was the chairman in ward 10. I suffered many things and nobody knew me or recognised me.

“As chairman to the governor of the state, I couldn’t receive my gratuity as a pensioner and as a chairman to Oshiomhole when he was still the governor of the state, I was not able to get my pension for eight months but when Godwin Obaseki came in, it didn’t take him up to a month, he paid my gratuity and not only me, but all the pensioners in Edo State.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

I’m at a loss over Osinowo’s death, says Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday said he was yet to recover from the shock from the death of the lawmaker representing the Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Bayo Osinowo, who died last week Monday at the age of 64. The governor who led members of the State’s Executive Council (SEC) to commiserate with the widow […]
News

Giadom pushes for NEC to resolve APC crisis

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The factional National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Victor Giadom has reiterated the need for the National Executive Committee (NEC) to resolve the lingering crisis in the party. Giadom, who spoke to journalists at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja Monday, said only the NEC of the party can resolve the leadership […]
News

COVID-19: PTF declares FCT hot spot of community spread

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidential Task Force on coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has declared the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as one of the red spots of community spread of the disease in the country. Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said this yesterday while receiving donations of Personal Protective […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: