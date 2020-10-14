Sports

Why I turned down Nigeria in 2018 WC – Akpoguma

Super Eagles and Hoffenheim central defender, Kevin Akpoguma, has claimed that he turned down the chance to represent Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup because he was not playing regularly for his Bundesliga club and was battling to overcome serious injuries. Having said that, the fact is that the former Germany U-20 captain enjoyed a breakout 2017-2018 and that was the reason manager Gernot Rohr approached him in the first place, with 17 starts to his name in the German top-flight and five appearances off the bench. Akpoguma revealed in 2018 that he would consider representing Nigeria only if he had no other option to play for Germany.

ESPN’s Colin Udoh put Akpoguma on the spot by asking him if he would have considered Nigeria if he had been picked by Germany. Akpoguma stated : “We are talking about three years ago, this is a different situation, you know three years ago I wasn’t even ready for Nigeria national team because like I said I had serious injuries, I didn’t play that regularly in the club so there’s no way to go to the national team.

