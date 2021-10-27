Why I want Ighalo back in Eagles – Rohr

Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr has said an erstwhile member of the team Odion Ighalo will bring much-needed experience to his side if he agrees to make a sensational return from international retirement. The President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick had on Monday hinted about the possible return of the Al- Shabab of Saudi Arabia forward and the coach has now confirmed the move.

Ighalo called time on his Super Eagles career after finishing as the top scorer and helping Nigeria win bronze at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and the likes of Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho and Paul Onuachu among others have stepped in. But Rohr said despite the talent of the current strikers, they need the experience of Ighalo to continue to grow in the national team.

“He is still very fit and playing regularly for his club in Saudi Arabia. There is no reason not to take him if he is still doing well for his club; Ahmed Musa was with us when he was playing in Saudi Arabia, the question is does he wants to come? “We hope so because he is an experienced player; we have a young team and he can be useful to his partner strikers to help them develop and score goals for us,” he said.

