Sports

Why I want Ighalo back in Eagles – Rohr

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr has said an erstwhile member of the team Odion Ighalo will bring much-needed experience to his side if he agrees to make a sensational return from international retirement. The President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick had on Monday hinted about the possible return of the Al- Shabab of Saudi Arabia forward and the coach has now confirmed the move.

Ighalo called time on his Super Eagles career after finishing as the top scorer and helping Nigeria win bronze at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and the likes of Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho and Paul Onuachu among others have stepped in. But Rohr said despite the talent of the current strikers, they need the experience of Ighalo to continue to grow in the national team.

“He is still very fit and playing regularly for his club in Saudi Arabia. There is no reason not to take him if he is still doing well for his club; Ahmed Musa was with us when he was playing in Saudi Arabia, the question is does he wants to come? “We hope so because he is an experienced player; we have a young team and he can be useful to his partner strikers to help them develop and score goals for us,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Kaduna’ll be hub web of long distance runners –Alli

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Technical Director of the Kaduna Marathon 2020, Yusuf Alli, has said Kaduna State will soon become the hub web of marathoners with the hosting of the maiden edition of the race scheduled for Saturday, November 21. Alli stated this at the world press conference heralding the race that promises to be the first of […]
Sports

The return of Eguavoen

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

The Technical Director role is the most crucial in every football club or national team set-up of a country. The reason is obvious: the identity and philosophy of the team starts from the thinking of the Technical Director. In Europe today, top clubs rely largely on the Football Director to develop the game and play […]
Sports

Former Swiss soccer captain retrains as a watchmaker

Posted on Author Reporter

  Switzerland’s former soccer captain Stephan Lichtsteiner may have called time on his glittering sports career, but he has now started a new venture – training to become a watchmaker. Lichtsteiner, who made 108 appearances for the Swiss national side, has started an internship lasting up to six months at Zurich firm Maurice de Mauriac, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica