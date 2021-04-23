Sports

Why I want Ighalo back in Eagles –Rohr

Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr has revealed why Odion Ighalo could make a potential return to the Nigerian national team despite the array of attacking talents in the squad. Speaking in an interview with journalists, The former Burkina Faso manager revealed the players could benefit from the experience of Ighalo. When asked why he wants Ighalo back, Rohr said: “The answer is simple.

The answer is when you look at the age of all the players that you speak about, they are all young, and also we need experience. And if, for example, Odion Ighalo will play with us- I don’t know if it’s possible for the moment, but perhaps if he’s coming back, I think players like Osimhen and even Kelechi Iheanacho could have a big help in the presence of Ighalo to learn, to progress to see his professionalism. He’s a great professional, a big example for everybody, and he’s also a great goalscorer. We are very young, especially in the attack, and it could be good to have some more experience with us, Rohr added.

Ighalo called time on his Super Eagles career after finishing as the top scorer and helping Nigeria win bronze at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. Following his retirement, Victor Osimhen stepped in to replace him, and the Napoli striker has been more than an able replacement. The 22-year-old has scored six goals in the ten games he has played for the team since Ighalo retired. Osimhen is not the only option available to Rohr, with the likes of Paul Onuachu, Sadiq Umar, Kelechi Iheanacho and Simy Nwankwo showcasing their worth this season.

