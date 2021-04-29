Why I want Sadiq Umar in Eagles – Rohr

Super Eagles handler, Gernot Rohr, has revealed why he wants Spain based Sadiq Umar badly in his team for the World Cup qualifier kicking off next month. Rohr disclosed that the Almeria forward was one of the best strikers in the Spanish football at the moment. Almeria are currently third on the log, six points behind Mallorca who are second and occupying the last promotion slot to runaway leaders Espanyol who are set to snatch a ticket to Laliga. Rohr who handed Sadiq a maiden invitation for the final round of Africa Cup of Nations AFCON qualifying round but later rescinded it due to his club reluctance to release him is a great admirer of the former Roma forward. Speaking on option available for him, the 67-year-old coach described Sadiq as a very viable left for him in the attack. “We have Onuachu, we have Osimhen, we have Kelechi who scored and going into the FA Cup final, we also have to call back Ighalo, It will be interesting if we have Sadiq who I invited. I wanted to see him the last time I invited him but his club did not release him,” he said.
