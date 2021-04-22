Why I want to be PDP candidate in Anambra – Emeka Etiaba

In this interview, Chief Emeka Etiaba (SAN), a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Anambra State, speaks on the July primary election and his chances of becoming the party’s flagbearer

The PDP has many aspirants with intimidating profiles. How strong are you to take them head-on?

I have been around Anambra State political terrain and have fully participated in all the governorship elections since 2003. In 2003, alongside His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi and Dame Virgy Etiaba, we shook the Anambra political landscape and that resulted in the dominance of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) at the governorship level since 2006.

Since 2003, I have consistently campaigned in the 326 political wards in the state and that comes with name recognition, political contacts, and affiliations. These and more have engendered acceptability by Ndi Anambra and is a major plus for my candidacy. I am the only aspirant that has had insider knowledge in the workings of the government in the state. During a period, Dame Virgy Etiaba held forth and I was there to see that Anambra government remained focused and working. All do attest that the period Dame Virgy Etiaba held forth in the state was one of the best times in the state.

Ndi Anambra rewarded her with the name Mama Anambra. I have campaigned and met the statutory delegates of the party and I know that Mama Anambra lives in the hearts of Ndi Anambra. Again, this fact gives me an advantage over other candidates when I finally go for the main election as PDP candidate.

Why this eagerness from a relatively accomplished legal practitioners to become governor?

I’m a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and an active one at that. I know that some of my colleagues in the profession who have aspired for political offices, vied for it, and won especially governorship, have not failed, rather they have made a success of it. Examples include Raji Fashola (SAN) and presently Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu SAN). Senior Advocates succeed in because they believe in the rule of law, fairness and equity. They employ the hardwork that made them successful in their practices in the administration of their states as well. Being a Senior Advocate of Nigeria will ensure victory if the contest ends up in Court as I have lived all my work life in the Courts.

Some people feel there is some kind of conservatism in you and your party, the PDP, may not like it?

I believe in the delegation of duties. I am a team player and do not know it all, I put square pegs in square holes and round pegs in round holes. I do not look down on people but believe that everybody has the capacity to excel, if given a chance. Some people have not done well in life not because they are incapable of doing well but like the Bible says, time and chance may not have favoured them. I am bold and brave. I never hesitate to take decisions and actions as the needs arise. I am decisive on issues. I know the potentials of the state and the issues thereof and I have a good temperament to deal with them. I am a contented human being. I am happy with my attainments in life and do not engage in imaginary competition or battle with people.

Don’t you think your standpoint may attract too much political enemies?

I have no enemies to fight in Anambra as the governor. I am friendly with all other PDP aspirants in this race and I have no personal scores to settle with any of them. I have always called them to notify them that I will be visiting the delegates in their local government areas as I toured the state. I believe in the supremacy of the party and I have worked along that line as a member of the party. I have often referred our party members to Article 51 (1) (4) of the Party which stipulates that 5 per cent of my salary will go to the party and I have subscribed to it fully. I am humane. I have been actively engaged in social works since 1990. I lead a group called Social Action and we have testimonies following our activities.

You contested for this position in the year 2010 but did not make it, why?

Let us not dwell in the realm of the past because we cannot face the future by doing so. I contested first under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA but I did not go through primary elections and I don’t wish to talk about that. I went to the PPA and contested in the primary election and you know all that happened. However, I am in the race today whatever and experienced gathered in the past would be put to good use this time around and the politics that played out as it were is not the same today.

Why the choice of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP as your platform?

The PDP is a good market that sells itself. Many are complaining that the PDP aspirants are too many but I say the more the merrier. The more the number of aspirants, the better for the party and invariably the state as the party will have a big pool to select its candidate from. I choose PDP because it is my party I have also known that the PDP is the party to beat at the election. All PDP needs to do to win the election is to conduct a free and fair primary so that the party will go into the election as one united political party. The party is the only political party that has the capacity to galvanize the human and material resources in the state for the good of the state and once the party is in power, everyone in the state would become part of government and the party has a way of integrating all and sundry into governance irrespective of your political party or your beliefs. Since I joined the race, I have had to re-double their efforts at achieving success in the race while the boys sponsor attack dogs.

Like this: Like Loading...