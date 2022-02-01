Why I want to govern Cross River –Cobham

Mr Efiok Cobham is the immediate past deputy governor of Cross River State. In this interview with CLEMENT JAMES, he speaks on why he wants to be the next governor as well as zoning of governorship of the state

Are you in the race for the governorship of the state and what would you bring to the table if elected?

Yes, I am running for the governorship seat of Cross River State under my party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and I am bringing to the table, first, my level of experience as well as my knowledge of Cross River and I believe that I am endowed with the capacity to get things done better than they are today.

I am also bringing to the table innovation in governance that will make Cross River State be what it used to be rather than what it is today.

I will unfold my manifesto and in details and you will see what the innovations are all about. We are going to bring reforms into the civil service, reforms into our value system which is very critical, educational system, health and of course governance because looking at the way Cross River State is being governed today, it is a far cry from how a government should be operating. Government should be for the people and not just for a select few.

One of the levels of success of any government is the level of social inclusiveness. So, I am bringing to the table a desire to remove the deficit of confidence that exists today between the governor and the populace. I also am coming with a desire to stabilize our body polity and ensure growth and development of our state.

You were the deputy governor of the state for eight years and not long ago, you were the chairman of the caretaker committee of the PDP in the state. The issue of zoning has been on the front burner for some time now; are you standing for or against zoning, and is it a product of the PDP constitution?

The PDP constitution recognizes zoning even up to the national level. I will like zoning but I am not running basically because of zoning. I am also not against zoning. I used to ask my colleagues in the southern zone a question: If the party remains mute about zoning, is our region not capable of producing somebody to take the position of governor?

There are more than enough personalities in any region to run for the position of governor of the state. May be because of our peculiar circumstances in our country, not just our state alone, we have come to bring in zoning but definitely, it should not be the main thing.

am not running because of zoning but I stand firmly that zoning is right .I am a Cross Riverian first.

There is the argument that the non-Efik speaking people of the southern part of the state have never produced a governor. Now that you have come out to contest; do you think it’s fair to those people?

There are Efik settlements in those local government areas. Biase Local Government Area alone has up to 40 per cent Efik settlements, so definitely that issue should not even arise. The protagonists of zoning are talking about zoning to the south. Maybe, when we get to the river, we will know how to cross it, but for now, I think that is a bit of a speculation, it’s speculative.

Assuming but not admitting that PDP goes for another aspirant as candidate, will you still remain in the party to help reconcile its members?

I am a party man, and in every contest, there is bound to be a winner and a loser. It is not only bad and irritating when you are unjustly denied of an opportunity. What I am saying is that for there to be peace, there must be fair play.

If at the end of the day I don’t win, I will also call my colleagues and congratulate them. If at the end of the day the baton passes away from me, I will know that my best Cobham was not good enough. If you lose gallantly, you should show some sportsmanship because at the end of the day, it is our party.

One of the biggest challenges the next governor will face is the issue of debt; how will you manage it if elected?

Yes, the debt is there but the point is; we should not because there is debt, government will cease running. You must find a way out of the debt and one way is to renegotiate it. So, we will renegotiate the debt.

The state is a living entity and individuals come and go. I don’t even think we have gotten to our borrowing limit otherwise they will not be giving them further money.

There will still be a window and it is for us to evolve a robust plan of debt renegotiation and whatever money we have, we channel them into sectors that will generate funds for us to run the government and also meet the terms of the loan.

The United State is one of the world’s leading debtor nations but they will still give them money because they have a programme of repayment. Even banks will encourage you to take their money because it is the interest they use to do what they want to do.

If they keep money in the bank and nobody takes them, they are out of business. So, I am not afraid of debt, especially the debt that has been incurred.

Cross River has over 30 industries and none of them is making money for the state. What will you do to make them generate revenue for the state?

Those industries were built with public funds and it is our money. It will be most irresponsible of any administration to allow them rot away, but I am also a believer in the fact that government has no business doing business.

For me, if elected, my focus will be to create an enabling environment whereby the private sector can do businesses, put proper infrastructure in place, make sure the state is secured for businesses, look at the level of taxation and other things that encourage ease of doing business and put them in place.

We have a geographic information service here. If you want to get a land and you have all the requirements, you should be able to get a Certificate of Occupancy within 48 hours because it is automated.

So, all those industries, we have to get them working but they should be privately managed and transparently, so as to bring confidence in the system because once you build an industry, you have to put competent people there.

We have seen a situation playing out in governance, where hands that are not competent are put in places where they should not be. For instance, I don’t mind government being in transportation because in that case, you are not treating it as business but as social welfare project.

But if it is the normal manufacturing, we will look at it, have a proper evaluation of it and get it to the private sector at a price that is in consonance with its status. Maybe as government, you protect yourself by having some form of equity, so that the interest of Cross Riverians too can be protected.

But outside that, government has no business running business because government itself is big business. You can have representatives but let the major shareholders come from the private sector. They will always find a way to look for their money and run the business and they will run it efficiently.

Nothing has been heard about your party’s secretariat since the All Progressives Congress (APC) moved into it. Has the PDP given up in pursuing that matter?

That tells you the character of the people that are in the administration. It also tells you the irresponsibility of the leadership of that party. We live in an era that the culture of impunity has permeated the society.

My last child went to transact business with the bank and a serving commissioner went to block the gate of the bank and she could not come out of the bank. Anyway, the issue of the PDP secretariat is a matter that is still in court and it was even called up last week but that tells you the character of those people who want to lead us.

