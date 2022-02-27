Why I want to govern Delta State, says Edevbie

Chief David Edevbie is a technocrat, an alumnus of the University of Lagos, who was three-time Delta State Commissioner for Finance and Chief of Staff to the Government of Delta and Director of Finance and Administration of the Yar’ Adua Campaign Organization. In this interview, Edevbie explains why he wants to contest for the governor of Delta State in 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). IFEOMA ONONYE reports

What is your assessment of the development and growth of Delta State in the current democratic dispensation from 1999?

There has been a lot of development in Delta State starting from the situation we inherited from 1999. Let’s take it from each governor. Before Chief James Onanefe Ibori, it was like the state was on ground zero. We need to go back a little bit in history. The state was formed in 1991 and between 1991 and 1999, it was under military regime. Little or nothing was done because we had just been formed as a state.

There was very little infrastructure, there was very little public structure in place. Chief Ibori recognised that and we started to lay down the basic foundations. We looked at the state and put a development plan in place. One thing was clear, over 50 per cent of the state is riverine and they were disconnected from the upland effectively. The first thing he did in terms of laying down infrastructure was to try and connect them to the mainland.

That’s what gave rise to the Omadina Bridge, the Bomadi Bridge over Forcados River and the Aboh Bridge over Ase River. Those were the first significant steps taken in other to connect the riverine area to the mainland. Then, obviously there was focus on rural electricity and on roads.

His Excellency, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, came in and built upon that. He did all the usual things one would expect as a government and he also had the foresight to recognize that we needed to start looking at Delta beyond oil. He started with some major infrastructure. The Asaba Airport was under him.

The current governor has built upon that and he has done so well in terms of infrastructure he is called the Roadmaster. I have to say that in all these cases, I have been involved in one form or the other and I think there is still a lot more work to be done.

Asaba, the capital territory needs further work in order to bring it up to the standard we have seen in other parts of the country. You also know that Delta is not a one city state, we have several cities and those cities need to be developed in order to reduce the urban migration that is going on.

How will you assess your personal contributions in government through your services as Commissioner of Finance and more recently Chief of Staff to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa?

To be honest with you, the assessment has to be done by my superiors. There is selfassessment and there is assessment done by my bosses. But, if you look at my trajectory, I am the longest serving Commissioner of Finance there has been in the country so far.

I don’t think Chief Onanefe Ibori would have appointed me commissioner twice, I don’t think the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria would have appointed me his Principal Secretary to take over from his outgoing Chief of Staff, I don’t think I would have come back to Delta State and be appointed again as Commissioner of Finance for the third time and subsequently Chief of Staff if I wasn’t doing something right. I think I have done pretty well in the public space if you look at a number of things that I have done, starting from my first appointment as Commissioner of Finance.

We were the first state in the country to publish our audited accounts, we were the first state in the country to pay the minimum wage of N7,500 in year 2000, we were the first state to introduce the Cash Budget System; we were the first to introduce Computerised Management System in terms of SAP and we were first in so many other things. So, I think in general, I have done pretty well and that’s it within the state.

There are also things I have done at the Federal level. I fought for the 13% derivation which was given to us and so many other things. I am sure that you have seen what is happening with Amnesty. That again is one of the things that was introduced by me. I have done pretty well and there is still a lot more to do.

You are the frontline aspirant in the PDP for the 2023 governorship ticket, what has inspired you to step out to want to govern the state?

I haven’t actually taken the step, what I am doing is consulting. I am consulting widely. Quite frankly, what is happening is more of the public awareness. A lot of people from the public want me to run and I am seriously considering it.

Why would I consider it? I think it is self-explanatory. I have served or worked with three governors. I have been involved in all their plans and successes at one stage or another and funded most of them.

So, I have a deep understanding of the challenges that face the state and I clearly have the educational background, I clearly have the experience. I think I am second to none in any of those fields.

We are at a stage in this country where we need someone who has the experience, who has the knowledge, because the country at this stage is facing enormous financial challenges and if we don’t get it right, I don’t know where we will end up.

And here you have someone who already has the experience, who already has the knowledge and who has the financial expertise, because at the end of the day, government is about the management of resources and I am an expert in managing resources.

What then is your vision for the development of the state in terms of the economy and infrastructure?

My vision is shaped by the problems that exist. Epileptic power supply, high unemployment, insecurity, the list goes on and on. We have done well till date but we need somebody who knows the history of how we achieved what we have achieved today and can immediately hit the ground running in taking us to the next level. That is where my vision comes in. My vision is very simple: The modernisation of Delta State.

We need to go from a system we inherited from the colonial masters into a more modern system, a current system which is based on value addition, industrialisation, knowledge-based economy and it is based on a number of key drivers.

The first is energy. In my opinion, if we don’t sort out our energy problem, everything else we are doing is going to be a waste of time. You need to get your power sorted because that is the driver of everything.

I intend to build a 500 Megawatts Power Plant as soon as possible. It can be done within three years. I have done it across the world and I have even done it in Delta.

We have an 8.5 Megawatts power plant in Asaba already. I was the chairman of the committee. So, it is not like it can’t be done. It is just that it will be done on a much larger scale.

The power generated will meet all our needs and the surplus will be sold to the energy grid of BEDC. Most people don’t know that we already own about 15 per cent of the equity in BEDC. (Deltans) are a part owner of BEDC. I have had discussions with them and it will be seamless.

The next thing is security. Without security, I am afraid, no investor will want to come into your state, whether domestic or foreign. On the two approaches in addressing the security problem, His Excellency, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has already laid the foundation and I just want to build upon that and focus more on how I can relate with the Federal Government. The second step of it is the funding. Again, Governor Okowa has done a great deal in that field and I am just looking to upgrade that.

That’s why you have the Security Trust Fund that provides the funding of the security architecture that we have place. I need far more funding working with the private sector. Once we have that in place and we sort out the energy problem, I can’t see any reason why we can’t deploy modern technology in helping to combat crime.

Things like CCTV and drones don’t cost that much any longer. Those are things that we can deploy in flashpoints to help us with our security challenges. The other area that I think we need to address is the law.

We need to take a look at our laws, revive those laws to give them more teeth, more bite. The long-term measure is industrialisation. Once we have industrialization in place, I believe it will mop up unemployment which is part of the problem of security that we have, especially among the youth.

The next driver is job security. We need to focus on job and wealth creation. That covers a lot of areas but I will start with an excellent Chief Job Creation Office.

That exists already. I was part of the process and they are doing an excellent job. That’s where things like graduate employment development schemes, GEEP, YAGEP, etcetera come from. I will like to continue with that and, if possible, increase the scope.

The next is micro credit schemes. I am an Economist. Everybody knows that the private sector is the engine of economic growth and within the private sector are small businesses that actually drive employment. So, I would like to stand a lot more in that area, to provide credit for small and medium scale enterprises.

Having been around and been part of the process of development in Delta State, what is the need of each of the Senatorial Districts?

I think all senatorial districts want development. They want roads, they want schools; they want all. There is no senatorial district that has everything. They all want the same thing. I think what you are referring to is the peculiar needs of the areas and that is a reflection of the different terrains.

Let’s start from Delta South. It is largely riverine and the major problem we have there is the oil production that goes on in majority of the place. Everything that has to do with oil production is a problem.

Then, certainly, because it is riverine, it costs a lot more money to develop but, like I said, if we have a development plan like we had in 1999 and if we had followed, I think by now we would have done a lot more in the riverine area. If you really want a state where everybody has and feels an equal part of, we must spend more emphasis on the riverine areas.

The other thing I would like to pursue is the Warri Port. The people of Warri and around that area are concerned that that port continues to operate sub-optimally. If it operates optimally, the multiplier effect would be significant. If you look at the Ijaw area, everything to do with development is required in that area, without a doubt.

And that is because it is a difficult terrain but if we spend the money we need to spend, within 20 years, and especially if you are working with the private sector, there is no reason why we can’t have it looking much better than it is today, more like a Dubai, more like an Miami.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...