Why I want to govern Kano, says ADP candidate, Sharada

Ibrahim Shaaban Sharada became famous in his political activities when President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him Media Aide in 2015, from where he contested for election into the House of Representatives to represent Kano Municipal and won in a landslide.

Now Sharada, who is slightly above 40 years, wants to Govern Kano under the platform of the Action Democratic Party (ADP). This he made known recently in an interview in Kano.

Nigeria started on a good footing and has recorded appreciable progress despite the challenges To Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada, the people of Kano have faced numerous challenges since Nigeria’s independence in 1960, when the State known as the commercial centre of the North was just as a province in the Old Northern Region.

It became a State in 1967, when General Yakubu Gowon became the Head of State after what was known as the counter coup against General Johnson Aguiyi – Ironsi. The first military of the State Alhaji Audu Bako laid the foundation for its development and it recorded its greatest achievement due to the foundation of good governance, in his 8 years stint.

Also, he said that it recorded other landmark achievements when the Late Muhammad Abubakar Rimi became the governor during the Second Republic as well as under Malam Ibrahim Shekarau. He promises to improve on these as he would bring in new innovations if he wins the governorship election on March 11, 2023. However, he lamented that despite the dividends of democracy, he accused the current administration of running the state as a family affairs.

He complained that despite the business men and other entrepreneurs which the state is blessed with, they are made to face difficulties such as encroachment on lands, building on unapproved spaces, erection of buildings on waterways and other man – made environmental problems, which has brought setbacks to the economy of the state.

These, he promises to change when he comes into office, by ensuring a level playing field for all businesses, so that the past glory of Kano as a commercial city will be restored and urged the people of the state to remain steadfast in their daily engagements as general elections draws nearer.

In view of the problems highlighted above, he said that he was in Saudi Arabia recently where he met with foreign investors from the Middle East who are interested in investing in Kano, Nigeria’s most populous state. According to him, all is set for the arrival of foreign investors to Nigeria, where he will host them to unveil Kano Vision 2040, in which his policy document and blueprint for the development of Kano are contained.

He urged the people of the state to continue to be patient with the challenges they are facing, which include lack of direction from those steering the affairs of the state, noting that it will be a thing of the past on May 29 when the people of the state give their mandate to ADP. Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada added that he has assembled one of the best teams in the history of the state to propel its development agenda for the yet unborn generations.

The governorship hopeful further paid tribute to Kano’s founding fathers and past governors who contributed to its development and promised, with the help of Almighty Allah, to make it a giant of Nigeria. He thanked millions of youth and their parents, women associations for their support who want see a government established in line with their aspirations.

My Vision on Health

“I have the intention of making Kano a centre of Medical Tourism in Africa; my vision is to make Kano State a hub for medical tourism in Africa”. He noted that he is already working with some international hospitals and pharmaceutical companies, and other international development partners to accomplish the objective when he assumes office as Governor of Kano state come May 29 2023.

He said: “I will partner with Nigeria Medical Association, Kano State chapter and other respected indigenous medical practitioners across the country to ensure that budgeting of adequate funds for healthcare services. We will ensure full release and judicious use of the budgeted funds.”

Sharada assured NMA leadership, “I will ensure satisfactory welfare of all healthcare workers, and guaranteeing that all CMOs have a substantial level of independence and delegated financial authority. “Ensuring enabling environment for essential and non-essential health workers and upgrading healthcare centers across the 484 wards in Kano State while uplifting government hospitals across the 44 Local Governments of Kano State.

“I will also build three (3) new general hospitals, one (1) in each of the senatorial zones in Kano State and an ultra-modern teaching hospital and school of Nursing under Yusuf Maitama Sule University Kano.” Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada further said he will not relent in his effort to introduce degree programs in Nursing and hospital Management Administration in the state’s universities.

He promised to construct a state of the art DNA and forensics center. To curtail the psychiatric problem affecting members of the general public, the ADP candidate assured NMA of building a state of the art psychiatric and rehabilitation center, and upgrading existing ones. “In reducing the high rate of sickle cell anemia I will come up with a sickle cell multidisciplinary clinic. I will also restructure the Health Service Management Board While at the same time revamping and modernizing the Kano Infectious Diseases Hospital.” He also promised to procure ambulances to hospitals for timely and safe transfer of patients and other purposes.”

Honourable Shaaban Sharada added that he will partner with International hospitals such as Saudi-German for sharing of knowledge, technology and best practices, and also to support Kano based hospitals and invite foreign ones to open branches in Kano.

He thanked the Nigeria Medical Association for organizing the debate during the 2022 Physician’s week and promised to deploy his experience and hard earned goodwill at the National Assembly to influence appropriations to budget more funds for Federal Hospitals in Kano to afford better facilities and equipment for patients with diabetes, hypertension, cancer and access to cheap dialysis.

What I will do on Education

Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada said if the party is voted into power, Kano State will identify its best brains from Basic public schools to tertiary and support them in the pursuit of their chosen disciplines.

The ADP Governorship hopeful added that in commemoration of the world Teachers Day, Kano with its peculiarities, ADP will not only focus on remodeling our western system of education but Quranic and Tsangaya Schools which the people of the state are pursuing for centuries even before the advent of western education.

Shaaban added that its time for all Kano patriotic citizens to join hands with the ADP, in saving the education sector in Kano which is collapsing as a result of negligence of the ruling party. He said the teachers bore an indelible mark in the life of their students, where they sacrifice and raise leaders of tomorrow but are abandoned at the mercy of the few who are exploiting the system for their gain. He promised to change the narrative.

Honourable Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada further urged teachers in Kano not to deter from performing their sacred duty of educating the public. He also paid tribute to Kano pre-independence politicians who are teachers on their own right like the Late Malam Aminu Kano, Late Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule, From Bauchi were Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Nigeria’s first and only Prime Minister and Late Malam Saadu Zungur who all contributed in nation building through teaching and politics.

My thoughts on Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau

The ADP Gubernatorial Candidate said Malam Ibrahim Shekarau’s contribution to the development of old Kano State, now Kano and Jigawa is an indelible mark in the minds of the people of the state due to his contribution to the education sector.

He said: “With my blueprint in promoting the education sector and in line with the ideals of our party, the ADP which promotes quality and free education for all in which Malam Ibrahim Shekarau stands out as one of the elder statesmen Kano is blessed with that has contributed well in the sector.

“Malam Ibrahim Shekarau’s will and commitment raised many from Kano and neighboring states during his days as a classroom teacher, Senior Master, Principal, Director – General, and Permanent secretary. Those Kano individuals he raised through his teachings and discipline made them excel in every aspect of life they ventured in.”

The Governorship candidate said Malam’s politics of morality and respect for people has earned him a reputation in Kano, Nigeria, and the international community, that is why during his days as Governor of Kano State, the State, and its people earned respect in every facet of human endeavor.

The Governorship hopeful also extolled Malam Shekarau’s style of ensuring good Governance at the grassroots including local government autonomy in which rural development was given an utmost priority, he said he intends to build on the moment he emerges victorious and sworn in as Governor of Kano State. Honorable Sharada pointed out that since the beginning of the fourth Republic Malam Ibrahim Shekarau was the only Governor of Kano State that released Local government funds, where poverty was reduced to the barest minimum.

Sharada added that he will be the second Governor by the will of Allah to grant such autonomy and release local government funds for the execution of meaningful projects for people at the grassroots. Furthermore, Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada promised to restore the lost respect of the state if elected as Governor and looks forward to receiving the wise counsel of Malam Ibrahim Shekarau.

In addition, he expressed displeasure about how the state lost respect in the eyes of many individuals at the twilight of the present administration. He seized the opportunity on behalf of his family, people of the Municipal Federal Constituency,

supporters of the Action Democratic Party, and all members of his campaign team to pray for Malam's good health, long life, and prosperity.

