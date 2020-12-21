‘Why I want to marry a governor become a judge like Zuzette Wike’

Kiine Tambari Joy is an alumnus of the Rivers State University. Joy was called to Bar in 2018. She shares her foray into the law profession with JOHN CHIKEZIE

Background

My name is Kiine Tambari Joy and I’m an indigene of Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State. I am ambitious and goal oriented. I had my primary education at St Paul’s Primary School, Port Harcourt and my secondary education at Government Girls’ Secondary School, Port Harcourt.

In 2017, I bagged an LLB (Latin: Legum Baccalaureus) degree from the Rivers State University in 2017.

Thereafter, I proceeded to the Nigerian Law School later that year at Victoria Island Lagos and was called to Bar in 2018. I also completed the compulsory National Youth Service Corps in the year 2018-2019 in Umuahia, Abia State.

Law

I chose the law practice mainly for the prestige that comes with it. Secondly, because of the intellectual challenge I have always loved challenges all my life.

Furthermore because I hate injustice and I feel law would give me the veritable tools to fight injustice and oppression in the society. And lastly because of the various career opportunities that comes with legal practice.

Law school experience

Study in the law school typically has a heftier work load than undergraduate studies. And one is expected to read the bulky books within a short period of time.

More so, we are exposed to diverse areas of the Nigerian law and courses which were not taught in the undergraduate program. Law school is a place to be but not twice, according to Sylvester Udemezue, a popular lecturer on the Lagos Campus.

Justice system

It is a known fact that Nigerian courts of justice have varying operational difficulties; ranging from inadequate infrastructure, insufficient of judicial and non-judicial personnel, debilitating delay in hearing and determination of civil, criminal and electoral cases and appeals, inadequate emolument, etc.

In addition, the Nigerian system will not be at per with other notable judicial systems in the world until it finally gets its financial independence, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria accorded independence to the three arms of government which include the executive, legislative and judiciary. Sadly the judicial system will not totally be independent until its financial freedom.

Arising from this, the judiciary will continually be at the mercy of the executive, they determine their salaries, thus they become their pay master which will greatly affect their services.

Another notable point here is the issue of appointment of judges, I honestly think that before the judiciary can become completely independent the mode of appointment and removal of judges should reside with the judiciary so that they can dispense justice without fear or favors from the other arms of government.

CAMA (Companies and Allied Matters Act) 2020 law in Nigeria

The new CAMA is a lot better than the old Act as the differences are as follows: It makes Nigeria’s business environment as competitive as its counterparts around the world; It also empowers one person to open and run a company unlike the former Act that requires two or more people; It promotes the use of technology in the registration of businesses; Removing all the unnecessary regulatory provisions for small companies; Creates a new category of legal identity for Nigerian businesses and ensures that Nigerians can now register their businesses from anywhere in the country through the eregistration.

The bold reforms contained in the new law will bring Nigeria’s Companies Regulation in tandem with global best practice. The new CAMA has 871 Sections and 16 Schedules as opposed to the 613 sections in the 2004 Act – a total sum of 247 additional sections. Some of the major changes introduced by the law include electronic registration of companies will now be possible by virtue of the provisions of the Law.

By virtue of Section 34(2) of the Law, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) would be able to establish companies using any means of electronic communication to facilitate an automated reservation of names and registration.

This will definitely speed things up and result in a hassle-free process of registration of companies. Although some people are not at home with the new law, it, however, has eased the process of doing business in Nigeria.

The law also removes the requirement of approval of registration by the Attorney General for companies Ltd by Guarantee which makes it easier for registration.

General Commercial Law in Nigeria

With the passing into law of the new CAMA and its innovations, the commercial environment becomes a lot friendlier, also the incentives and exemption of taxes for some companies and businesses makes it easy for some companies to make profits.

Other regulatory framework like the AMCON Act (Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria), the Federal High Court rules which sees to speedy dispensation of justice in commercial transactions has also played a major role in our commercial setting.

However, there are a plethora of challenges that come with doing business in Nigeria, which revolves around access to capital and credit from banks and other financial institutions, absence of electricity and power supply greatly affect business operation in Nigeria.

Furthermore corruption and bribery is also a major setback in our commercial transactions in Nigeria. Lastly, security and unrest also affect doing business in Nigeria.

Ambition

Well, I’d love to make a difference in the legal system by upholding the tenets of the law in any given situation without fear or favor. I’ve always dreamt of being at the Bench. I did my externship in Justice Suzette Nyesome Wike’s court and coincidentally she’s my role model.

I want to be like her in every sphere. On a lighter note, I want to be married to a governor and be a judge just like her.

Truth is when you’re financially stable and occupy the position of a judge, then the poor man, without enough fund to pay his or her way through, will be certain that justice will be done in his case.

I want to be that upright and disciplined judge who would uphold the rule of law to everyone no matter how low or highly placed in the society

