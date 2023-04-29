Feminique

Why I want to mentor the next generation -Zainab Ahmad

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Model and entrepreneur, Zainab Ahmad Nagogo has disclosed her plans to mentor the next generation of models where young talents can be impactful.

Zainab stated this at her residence, when she hosted models who were billed to perform at a beauty pageant in Abuja.

“I see young talents who are desirous of mentorship in modelling, and I know that my academy will provide all of that.

“I’m trying to fill the gap, through the establishment of a mentorship program for my mentee, devoid of ethnic or religious inclinations.

“One must be disciplined to be considered into the programme because, it is not a place, where anyone will be loose.

“In my department at Baze University, Abuja, I have also encouraged young minds to pursue a career in modelling, as it is also rewarding,” Zainab said.

Reporter

Related Articles
Feminique

Tackling FGM the Ekiti way

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) at this year’s celebration of the International Day on Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) described it as a violation of the human rights of girls and women which reflects deeprooted inequality between the sexes and an extreme form of discrimination against girls and women. UNICEF at the […]
Feminique

Stemming tide of abortions among teenagers

Posted on Author Praise Adebowale

Favour, 42, had an abortion when she was 19 years old. She said that it happened when she was in second year at university. It’s been years since it happened, but the memory of the act still haunts her. She said: “I gained admission at the age of 19. In my first year in the […]
Feminique

‘Why women must speak against abuses’

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs. Cecelia Dada, has charged women to actively speak up against any form of abuse while also ensuring to take care of their mental health and physical wellness. The commissioner made this plea at the ongoing women assembly programme organised by the Ministry of Women […]

Leave a Comment