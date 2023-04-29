Why I want to mentor the next generation -Zainab Ahmad

Model and entrepreneur, Zainab Ahmad Nagogo has disclosed her plans to mentor the next generation of models where young talents can be impactful.

Zainab stated this at her residence, when she hosted models who were billed to perform at a beauty pageant in Abuja.

“I see young talents who are desirous of mentorship in modelling, and I know that my academy will provide all of that.

“I’m trying to fill the gap, through the establishment of a mentorship program for my mentee, devoid of ethnic or religious inclinations.

“One must be disciplined to be considered into the programme because, it is not a place, where anyone will be loose.

“In my department at Baze University, Abuja, I have also encouraged young minds to pursue a career in modelling, as it is also rewarding,” Zainab said.