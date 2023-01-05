Why I want to represent Arochukwu/ Ohafia Federal Constituency – Okeke

Chief Dan Okeke is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency. In this interview with IGBEAKU ORJI, he says he is confident of victory in the forthcoming election, because the impact he has made with his personal resources in the constituency before now speaks for him

What inspired you to aspire to represent Arochhukwu/ Ohafia in the House of Representatives?

If I am going there to enrich myself, I don’t think I should be seeking that position. If you look at my antecedents, my personal achievements, you will see that I don’t need anything from that position. But why I am going there is because I have done a lot for my people. I have attracted so many projects, I have built schools, I have built town halls, I have brought electricity, I have bought transformers, I have dug boreholes, I have built a customary court and furnished for use by the state government as well as built an ICT centre.

I have been doing a free medical scheme that covers the two local government areas for the past five years. I have helped the needy. I have built houses for the needy. I have people on scholarships. All these were done with my personal resources because I have not been in government before.

So, I am going for this position because all these things I have mentioned and others are not enough to touch every life in the two local government areas. So, I believe that if I get elected into the House of Representatives, I will have a better platform and opportunity to further assist my people in a larger scale. That’s why I am interested in politics at the moment.

What are you doing to reach out to the people to see the election as a payback time for all you have done for them?

Election today is no longer noise-making. Election today is about reaching out to the people grassroots. Election today is to make personal consultation. Election today is to reach the people directly and talk to them. The good thing that is in my favour is that my achievements, my antecedents and my integrity are speaking for me.

A lot of people are campaigning for me based on what I have done for my people and they have this confidence that if I go there, I am going to represent our people very well. I’m going there to serve our people. I’m going there to put smile on their faces. These are the things that are working for me and I am assuring you that victory is sure.

Do you have confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct credible election?

still thank President Muhammadu Buhari for giving us the best gift ever by signing the new Electoral Act. That has given hope to the hopeless. This time around, votes will surely count. The era of carrying ballot boxes is over. The era of writing result is over. This time around, when you win you know that the people want you to win. That’s my consolation and hope. I have confidence in INEC based on what it has put in place with the support of the President.

What will you do differently if you win the election to the House of Representatives?

What I will do differently is to touch our people and make sure they have the true dividends of democracy. I will make sure that those on the streets are brought out of the streets and empowered. I will make sure that those that are done with school get employment. I will make sure that the hidden talents are enhanced and put in a place that they should be. I will make sure that our women who are toiling day and night are empowered, so that they can have something meaningful to do, knowing that the women are nation builders. We need to ensure that they are well taken care of and that our youths are empowered and employed. That way, insecurity will be a thing of the past.

What’s your message to your people in Arochukwu/ Ohafia federal constituency?

They should keep hope alive because Dan Okeke is coming.

