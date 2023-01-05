Politics

Why I want to represent Arochukwu/ Ohafia Federal Constituency – Okeke

Posted on Author IGBEAKU ORJI Comment(0)

Chief Dan Okeke is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency. In this interview with IGBEAKU ORJI, he says he is confident of victory in the forthcoming election, because the impact he has made with his personal resources in the constituency before now speaks for him

What inspired you to aspire to represent Arochhukwu/ Ohafia in the House of Representatives?

If I am going there to enrich myself, I don’t think I should be seeking that position. If you look at my antecedents, my personal achievements, you will see that I don’t need anything from that position. But why I am going there is because I have done a lot for my people. I have attracted so many projects, I have built schools, I have built town halls, I have brought electricity, I have bought transformers, I have dug boreholes, I have built a customary court and furnished for use by the state government as well as built an ICT centre.

I have been doing a free medical scheme that covers the two local government areas for the past five years. I have helped the needy. I have built houses for the needy. I have people on scholarships. All these were done with my personal resources because I have not been in government before.

So, I am going for this position because all these things I have mentioned and others are not enough to touch every life in the two local government areas. So, I believe that if I get elected into the House of Representatives, I will have a better platform and opportunity to further assist my people in a larger scale. That’s why I am interested in politics at the moment.

What are you doing to reach out to the people to see the election as a payback time for all you have done for them?

Election today is no longer noise-making. Election today is about reaching out to the people grassroots. Election today is to make personal consultation. Election today is to reach the people directly and talk to them. The good thing that is in my favour is that my achievements, my antecedents and my integrity are speaking for me.

A lot of people are campaigning for me based on what I have done for my people and they have this confidence that if I go there, I am going to represent our people very well. I’m going there to serve our people. I’m going there to put smile on their faces. These are the things that are working for me and I am assuring you that victory is sure.

Do you have confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct credible election?

still thank President Muhammadu Buhari for giving us the best gift ever by signing the new Electoral Act. That has given hope to the hopeless. This time around, votes will surely count. The era of carrying ballot boxes is over. The era of writing result is over. This time around, when you win you know that the people want you to win. That’s my consolation and hope. I have confidence in INEC based on what it has put in place with the support of the President.

What will you do differently if you win the election to the House of Representatives?

What I will do differently is to touch our people and make sure they have the true dividends of democracy. I will make sure that those on the streets are brought out of the streets and empowered. I will make sure that those that are done with school get employment. I will make sure that the hidden talents are enhanced and put in a place that they should be. I will make sure that our women who are toiling day and night are empowered, so that they can have something meaningful to do, knowing that the women are nation builders. We need to ensure that they are well taken care of and that our youths are empowered and employed. That way, insecurity will be a thing of the past.

What’s your message to your people in Arochukwu/ Ohafia federal constituency?

They should keep hope alive because Dan Okeke is coming.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Osun guber: Your inciting statement irresponsible, PDP tells Adamu

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as irresponsible, the comment credited to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Abdullahi Adamu. Adamu was quoted to have directed the APC National Election Campaign Council for the Osun governorship election to “go down to the trenches.” PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba said […]
Interview Politics

Omotosho: Lagos’ll be free from illegal motorcyclists

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, in this interview on Channels TV, sheds light on the reinvigorated enforcement of the ban on commercial motocycles riders in six local governments areas in the state and plans for the mega city status of the state     Can you give us inkling into […]
Politics

Why we should reject APC in 2023 –Imasogie

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Owere Dickson Imasogie is the former Chairman of Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria and the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo South Senatorial District. The popular farmer in this interview with FRANCIS OGBUAGU, bares his mind on the party primaries ahead of the general election, and the crisis rocking the PDP in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica