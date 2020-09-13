Why I want to represent Lagos East –Abiru

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 31 Lagos East byelection, Tokunbo Abiru, has said that he is returning to the public service to complement the efforts of present and past leaders at improving governance and the democratic journey.

This is as the APC candidate gave a pass mark to the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the State, as well as the development and upgrade of infrastructure across the state.

Speaking yesterday with newsmen in Lagos, Abiru said he is in a pole position to win the senatorial by-election because he is a well integrated grassroots personality, adding that his focus will be on the welfare of his Lagos East constituents.

Abiru, who recently resigned as the Managing Director of Polaris Bank after a 30-year stint, said he came into the race fresh from successfully executing the mandate of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to rescue a troubled commercial bank, pledged to bring similar traits of diligence, integrity, commitment and passion to his new role. “I am not a special person; I am just one person like all of us.

The only difference and what I am going to bring to the table is to join hands with those already on this democratic journey because we can’t get it right overnight.”

Affirming his support for moves to secure a special status for Lagos, Abiru said, “Special status is a necessity for Lagos. It’s not too much of an appeal, it should be a reality because Lagos alone cannot take care of the many issues that emanate daily.”

On whether his candidature may ruffle the politics of the state, he said: “There can only be one governor at a time and I think Gov Sanwolu is doing a great job in terms of infrastructure. He has led frontally on the issues around COVID- 19.

Like this: Like Loading...