Why I want to succeed Obiano in 2021 –Moghalu

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Comment(0)

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, and a governorship aspirant in Anambra State, under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief George Moghalu, has said he is in the governorship race to reposition the institution of government, and to take Anambra State to the next level. Moghalu, who spoke to Saturday Telegraph in his Nnewi country home in Anambra State, said successive governments had not done enough to take the state where it supposed to be. “I am desirous of running for the governorship seat of Anambra State because, I am convinced that I will provide better alternative. I believe I can provide what it takes to give our people better and correct governance; because, I know what to do to change the story of Anambra State.

There are things they are doing today at the Government House that I will not do the way they’re doing it. For every sector of the economy, I have a programme. For agriculture, economy, infrastructure, ect, I have programme and blueprint. Whatever they are doing today in government is within the limit and of their knowledge and understanding; but it does not suit my own definition of governance, because I believe I will do better,” he said. He further chided governors in Nigeria, who had continued to plunge their states into debt through excessive borrowing. He urges the citizenry to devise strategies of checking bad governance in their various states.

“I am one of those who believe that the cost of governance in our country is very high and must be reduced drastically. One thing about Anambra is that it has both the human capital and the resources to move it forward. What it requires is to create the enabling environment, and Nigeria will be surprised at what our people can do in moving the state forward. Anambra has successful and determined people in every sphere of life.

So, what our people need to do is to create the necessary environment for these great Anambrarians to thrive. We can achieve it. “That is not to say that borrowing is not part of governance. But one thing that must guide any government borrowing is that you must borrow to invest in a project that has capacity to pay the money borrowed; otherwise, you plunge your state into debt. If you borrow to fund white elephant projects or do Christmas tree or decoration; you will run into trouble paying the debts. If you borrow to invest in infrastructure, you’ll get a return; because, such investments have the capacity to repay the money borrowed.”

