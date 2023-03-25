Arts & Entertainments

Why I want to work with Davido– Rally Jay

Budding act, Adjarho Oghenevwirhe Austin, better known as Rally Jay, has disclosed why he would love to collaborate with superstar singer, Davido. The fast-rising singer, who is about to launch his debut Extended Play (EP) titled, Predominance, shared this in a recent chat with Saturday Telegraph when asked to mention a top Nigerian act he would love to work with.

In his words, “I would love to work with Davido because of his impact not only on African music but also his impact on society,” he said. Rally Jay did not stop there, he also listed other acts that inspired his musical journey, “While growing up I listened to the likes of Modenine, Eldee d don, Dbanj, Jayz, 50 Cent, Usher Raymond, Jagged Edge, and so on”.

He also spoke on the challenges upcoming acts encounter in the over-saturated music space. “Being an upcoming act wasn’t easy for me because first, you need finance to record and look good at all times. Working with the right producer demands money as well but with the support of producers like Dawbeats and my manager, Santa, I was able to scale through” said Rally Jay.

