Why I was absent from APC S’West leaders’ meeting –Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has disclosed that the reason why he was absent from the meeting held by the South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was due to a communication gap.

 

This was just as the governor threw his weight behind the outcome of the meeting held by the APC leadership.

 

Leaders of the party within the region had on Sunday met at the State House, Marina, Lagos where national issues, including insecurity and the agitation for the Yoruba nation by some individuals and groups in the region and the country, were delibrated upon.

 

With APC leaders and governors within the region present at the meeting, the duo of Akeredolu and his  Ekiti State counterpart, Kayode Fayemi were the only governors absent at the meeting.

 

According to Akeredolu, who is the Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, lack of timeous communication aside mix up, were largely responsible for his inability to attend the meeting.

 

The governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, nonetheless, described the parley as commendable and timely. “Governor Akeredolu would have loved to be present at the meeting for several reasons.

 

Far more important, the issues distilled bordered on the Southern Governors’ Asaba Declaration. “However, a slight mixup and communication gap had caused his unintended absence even as an earlier engagement had been fixed for Ibadan weeks before the meeting.

 

“Nonetheless, the resolutions reached by the revered leaders at the Lagos meeting are quite commendable and timely; the issues discussed are germane, and are clear indications that men of goodwill are working together to solve the Nation’s current challenges.

