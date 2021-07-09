Why I was scared a week to my 79th birthday –Jimi Solanke

Veteran actor, folk singer, songwriter, poet, dramatist and exceptional storyteller, Mr. Jimi Solanke, turned 79 last Monday. A quintessential thespian, he has put in over 50 years as a theatre practitioner. ‘Uncle Jimi’, as he is fondly called by fans and admirers, has featured in major stage plays in Nigeria and around the world as well as several televisions production. He played lead roles in Prof. Ola Rotimi’s Kurunmi, Ovonramwen Nogbaisi, also by Ola Rotimi, Death and the King’s Horseman by Wole Soyinka and dozens of others. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about his experiences as a thespian and how he got the sobriquet, Baba Agba, He also talks about how COVID-19 affected him as an artiste, his fears and other issues

Congratulations on your 79th birthday. How do you feel being 79 years old?

I feel grateful to God because I noticed that I am just enjoying the gift of being on this grand earth, because I also noticed that the majority of my friends have gone. And while we are still here, you give your mind to God; be nice and be very grateful all the time. From here it’s 80, so… I was very afraid when it became a week before my birthday…

Why?

I was afraid of the cliché that, ‘it is only just a few days to his 79th birthday, and he passed on. So, I was very careful of where I go, what I ate, what I touch and so on. So, I thank God, I am 79.

In an interview published last year, you expressed concern that the Nigerian artistes, including you, were in big trouble because of the COVID-19 lockdown as only few artistes could barely feed themselves even before the lockdown. From your experience would you say the situation has changed?

Things are getting better now; the lock down is getting to become opened up. So, things are changing, but in a situation, which is global anyway, in a situation where nobody is even allowed to go to an entertainment place and night clubbing was shut, gathering was embargoed, so there is no reason why the performing artiste will not lack. That’s what I was saying.

How has the pandemic affected you as an artiste?

It affected me, but that’s the time I even went and quarantined myself in my site in Ipara Remo, my home town, working on my project. In fact, that was the best time of the project because I was able to see to it and it grew unbelievably.

You also said that the government has no interest in the arts because they do not understand the importance of the arts. What are your thoughts about this today?

Since I am not constant with their involvement I cannot even go further to describe how it is now. All I know is that with my over 50 years as a performing artiste, there has never been any degree of potency in the inter-est of the government in the arts. If you know of any that I don’t know you can report it. I don’t know. All I keep hearing is that they put some money for the artistes that were locked down… I have not seen any of them. Maybe some people are taking that money from them and keeping quiet, I don’t know.

In 1986, you recorded a song titled ‘Baba Agba’. What really inspired the writing of this song?

It is the song that gave me a nickname. At the time I was nearing forty something years and I was being called ‘Baba Agba’ because of that song. I wrote the song for a dance drama at Ori Olokun Centre, an extension of the Institute of Cultural Studies, then University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU). It has to do with the theme of the dance drama by Peggy Harper who was the dance instructor then. He brought the theme from the aborigines in Papua New Guinea. The title of the dance drama was called ‘Pulakapali’. Then, I was asked to write a song for a section of the dance drama, and I wrote it. This was in the 60s. But a long time after that, especially when I came back from the US, and I was around the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) again, I started hearing people saying that they want to use the song in a play. That was when I sat d o w n a n d equate d it to ‘Baba Agba’… So when I turned it out, people loved it; they even rewrote it and used it for their purposes. Today, the nickname somehow resonates…. Yes, because now I am ‘Baba Agba’… Tell us some of the major shows you have featured in and wish you could do again given the opportunity. Given the opportunity I would like to do K u -runmi by Prof. Ola Rotimi again; I would like to do Ovonramwen Nogbaisi by Ola Rotimi; I would like to Death and the King’s Horseman by Wole Soyinka which we did in the commissioning of the Oduduwa Hall. I would like to do a lot more other plays.

What were your roles in Kurunmi, Ovorawhen Onogbaisi and Death and the King’s Horseman?

I was Kurunmi in Kurunmi, I was Ovonramwen in ‘Ovonramwen Nogbaisi’ and I was Elesin in Death and the King’s Horseman. They were all lead roles…

Which of the many productions you have featured in would you say brought you into the limelight?

In those days, if you had the opportunity and you were interested, the tal – ent is in you, that ’s when they will give you a lot of roles continuously. Featuring as Elesin in ‘Death and the King’s Horseman’ took me to Benin and kept me in Benin for about six years. The then Military Governor of the Midwestern State, Brigadier General Osaigbovo Ogbemudia said, ‘Our Oba cannot go back to Ile Ife with you’. So we exchanged letters and I was kept at the Mid-West Arts Council for about sixty years. And there are so many other plays. When it comes to programmes, I love the one I did with children, ‘Storyland’, which I am getting set to do again. Another storytelling programme is on its way back again.

