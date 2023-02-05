Why I was worried about my husband –Adesua Etomi

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi, says she was worried when Banky W, her husband, wanted to go into politics. In a recent interview, the film star said she and her husband spoke about her concerns on several occasions. She added that the worries died down the moment she realized that he is chasing a greater purpose. “When Banky said he was going to go into politics, I was a little bit worried,” she said. “I spoke about this many times before but I also believe that purpose is more important than fear. “I want to see him prove purpose, so he has my support 100 percent.”

Adesua and Banky W got married in November 2017. The union is blessed with a son. In 2019, the singer ventured into politics. He vied to represent the Eti- Osa federal constituency at the house of representatives under the Modern Democratic Party (MDP). At the time, he lost to Babajide Obanikoro, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Refusing to back down, Banky W left the MDP for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). There, he contested and won the Eti-Osa federal constituency primary ticket of the party ahead of this month’s general election. In June 2020, the politician opened up about how his marriage to Adesua endured difficult moments the year he ventured into politics. He said the outcome of the election in 2019 “strained” his relationship, particularly after he and Adesua lost their first pregnancy — a set of twins.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...