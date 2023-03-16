Politics Top Stories

Why I Withdrew My Motion On Material Inspection – Atiku

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed why he withdrew a motion before the Appeal Court over a request to inspect electoral materials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The former Vice President in a statement issued on Thursday said he did that because the issue had been overtaken by events, adding that the electoral umpire had already granted him access to inspect the material hence his withdrawal of the motion.

Atiku said the clarification was important following insinuations and mischievous reporting of the withdrawal of the application for the INEC to grant access to his legal team and the PDP on the inspection of the documents related to the Feb. 25 Presidential Election.

The appellate court had granted the request of PDP and Atiku to be granted unfettered access to the INEC documents used for the presidential election.

He said, “On March 10, 2023, we filed a motion (number 12M) ex parte and affidavit of urgency to ensure the implementation of the court order.

“The court, however, asked that we put the president-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the INEC on notice.

“Consequently, we filed a motion on notice (number 13M) and motion ex parte (number 13MA) for substituted service on Tinubu,” he said.

NAN reports that on Tuesday at a conference meeting between lawyers of the PDP,  LP,  APC, and INEC, access was eventually granted to the legal team of PDP by INEC,” he said.

Abubakar said when the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, the legal team withdrew the two motions.

He said the motions were withdrawn because access had already been granted on Tuesday to Abubakar and PDP.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigerian Army using equipment bought 40 years ago –Zulum

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

…reiterates call for hiring of mercenaries The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has reiterated his call on the Federal Government to engage mercenaries in the on-going counterinsurgency operations in the North East, saying the equipment deployed by the Nigerian Army to prosecute the war, were those procured about 40 years ago. This was as […]
News Top Stories

We‘ll flag off Iseyin-Ogbomoso Road in 10 days –Makinde

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Oyo State Governor,’ Seyi Makinde, has promised that his administration will flag off the Ogbomoso -Iseyin Road in ten days.   The governor, while speaking at the final burial ceremony of the 20th Soun of Ogbomosoland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, held at the Aafin Ogbomoso, Oja-Igbo, Ogbomoso, said that he […]
Politics

Lawan’s ‘correctness’ on harmony between executive, legislature

Posted on Author Ezrel Tabiowo

Before he ventured to contest the Senate presidency, Senator Ahmad Lawan, had a clear-cut vision in his legislative agenda which some at the time considered a tall order. One of the most ambitious of them was his bid to restore the nation’s deformed budget cycle to the January-December timeline. The country for twenty years between […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica