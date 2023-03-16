Why I Withdrew My Motion On Material Inspection – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed why he withdrew a motion before the Appeal Court over a request to inspect electoral materials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The former Vice President in a statement issued on Thursday said he did that because the issue had been overtaken by events, adding that the electoral umpire had already granted him access to inspect the material hence his withdrawal of the motion.

Atiku said the clarification was important following insinuations and mischievous reporting of the withdrawal of the application for the INEC to grant access to his legal team and the PDP on the inspection of the documents related to the Feb. 25 Presidential Election.

The appellate court had granted the request of PDP and Atiku to be granted unfettered access to the INEC documents used for the presidential election.

He said, “On March 10, 2023, we filed a motion (number 12M) ex parte and affidavit of urgency to ensure the implementation of the court order.

“The court, however, asked that we put the president-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the INEC on notice.

“Consequently, we filed a motion on notice (number 13M) and motion ex parte (number 13MA) for substituted service on Tinubu,” he said.

NAN reports that on Tuesday at a conference meeting between lawyers of the PDP, LP, APC, and INEC, access was eventually granted to the legal team of PDP by INEC,” he said.

Abubakar said when the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, the legal team withdrew the two motions.

He said the motions were withdrawn because access had already been granted on Tuesday to Abubakar and PDP.

