Why I wrote ‘Finding Your She Spark’, by Ebbi

Yvonne Ebbi is an Oxford University alumnus, a TEDx Speaker, an author, image consultant and a social intelligence expert with specialty in personal branding, executive presence and business etiquette. She is the Lead Consultant of The Etiquette Place, a corporate finishing school changing the narrative in matters of executive intelligence, best practice and proper public conduct. Spurred by the need to raise a community of professional women that will become global brands and influencers, she founded the SheSpark initiative.

‘Finding Your She Spark’ is Ebbi’s third book. It has over 200 pages, comprising poetry, affirmations, case studies. Recently, she came up with a book, ‘Finding Your She-Spark’, which official virtual is scheduled to hold tomorrow. Speaking with Saturday Telegraph, Ebbi said from her experience, she discovered that among the womenfolk, the lack of courage to demand for more was more pronounced. She noted that women gave so much and sometimes without realising it, settle for less.

She said: “So, I came up with courses on personal branding. I then came up with this book called ‘Finding Your She-Spark’. I had a whole session with them and it occurred to me that so many of them, felt like I know what you’re saying.

“I have a dream, I have a mission but they lack the courage to charge for what is duly theirs because the language of building a personal brand was absent. “So, I came up with this idea of let me break down the module of personal branding. What is personal branding? It’s like having a signature; having a unique proposition, having a brand. And I help them have a brand. People don’t buy products, people don’t buy services.

buy you. If you can build that brand to be a pre- mium brand, then you can charge premium price for it. “So, I began to have masterclasses, sessions, online classes with them during the pandemic and as they were getting the hang of it, they were seeing that their lives was becoming better.

“So, I have put together these thoughts in this book. It’s filled with frank talks, affirmations, experiences and people will begin to see that they can build that personal brand. “They can become better in their field. Whatever you are, whatever you have, what content you have is enough for you to build a brand around. And it’s that brand that makes people say we are both going somewhere to speak; they give someone N10,000 and the other N100,000. “What’s the difference? The person has intentionally, deliberately, consistently, clearly built a brand.

That name is known; the brand is the name and the whole idea is to turn the name into a brand. “Make a name bankable. People use that thing a lot for seminars, conferences, they use particular names that have built their personal brands.” She added that the whole idea is that she was trying to help the women understand that in building a personal, “we have to intentionally, deliberately, it has to be a journey, and it’s not going to be a sprint; it would be a marathon to build a personal brand because once you have that, then you are actually selling. It’s bankable.

“I told them that your personal brand is linked to your perceived worth. What do I mean, people use perception to size you up. How I perceive you as a stakeholder would determine I much I would part with to give you. “In corporate organisations, the work you do is good but it’s not all, people judge you by appearance. Stakeholders are watching. So, I want the women to be alive to that; to understand that they have a part to play. It happens across board; in relationships, marriages, all sorts of things.

“We’re trying to help the women understand: listen, build yourself with worth. Increase your self-worth index; increase your personal brand index and help yourself see yourself as someone who is of value. “Someone who has something to offer, when you see yourself that way, people will see you that way as well. And they will pay you what you’re due. The book is helping women to understand how to build a premium brand.

“It’s filled with examples, exemplars, affirmations and its very simplified. We’re saying up your game;have a sense of self worth. Build that brand and then ask for a premium price for it.” Happening tomorrow, the Virtual book launch will be streamed live on social media. She added: “It’s for African women, who have been through hell and high waters. Who have been judged unfairly. I want them to rise above all that, and become all that they were meant to be. You are not wrong to aspire; you can aspire for more. “And building a brand is the best step to where you want to go. It contains practical examples.

Your content is important but your appearance is key so that people can see you and give you a platform to express your wealth of talent. The essence is to help women carve a niche; build a brand.” Reaching the local women? I have a virtual group called She-Spark helping women. Daily we engage; trying to help women break the cycle.

