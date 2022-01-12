Why I wrote In The Shadows of Ruin – Debajo

Recently, In The Shadows of Ruin, a debut novel by a UKbased Nigerian chattered Civil Engineer and writer, Tony Debajo, was unveiled in Lago The 360-page book, published by De-Bajo (www.de-bajo.com/books), celebrates Nigerian culture, tradition and our rich heritage interwoven with an immersive story line that is bound to invoke all kinds of emotions.

It talks about the various tribes, our mythology and folklore, and has theme of suspense, intrigue, and sibling rivalry. Debajo, a Chattered Civil Engineer by profession, currently practicing in one s.of the world renowned Engineering firms in the UK, noted that ‘In The Shadows of Ruin’ was first published in the UK and USA in March 2021 after three-year long writing journey, and that fortunately it had been very well received by a wide variety of people who would not normally read books of this genre.

“The novel has featured in several literary magazines, numerous websites and it is currently stocked in some libraries including the University of Kent,” he said. According to him, his goal has always been to share his work with an African audience that would naturally be more familiar with the content, since the story is based in ancient Nigeria.

“Most of the books that I read in my youth were predominantly European based, so I have always had the desire to write a story that speaks about my country and heri- tage, and this book goes some ways in fulfilling that dream.

“My book tells a story of vaccinating people and paints a picture of civilisation advanced beyond their years. It explores their ways of life, their ingenuities, impulses, and their superstitions. But, at its heart, it is a story of man’s based desire to seek and seize power, and the lengths some would take to survive.” ‘In

The Shadows of Ruin’, he added, is the first book in a series called ‘Fractured Kingdom’. “So there is plenty more to come. If you would like to know more, you can check my website or follow me on all social media platforms. “I am sure some of you may wonder why an engineer would embark on a writing career.

The truth is that there is no simple answer to that question, but I would say that the seed that was planted in me many years ago and has just only decided to grow. I had always had a passion for reading and I was good at storytelling through scripting of comics and the likes.

Over the years I slowly began to nurture these traits, which had led me down the path of putting pen to paper and here I am today. “I am also pleased to announce that my book will now be made available in Roving Heights Bookshop in Lagos, Nigeria

