Why I wrote the book How We Destroy Nigeria, by Adetunji-Adeoye

John Walker Adetunji-Adeoye, popularly known as Johnny Jam Jam, in the entertainment industry, is a writer, columnist, public relations expert, showbiz personality and private investigator. He is the author of a two-volume book, How We Destroy Nigeria: Precedence Of Doom and Haven For Financial Crimes & Corruption, which was released last month. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about why he wrote the book, decline in reading culture and other issues

You’ve just released two-volume books , ‘How We Destroy Nigeria’… Why this title?

The title of the book was chosen carefully, ‘How We Destroy Nigeria’. It is very relevant to highlight the word ‘destroy’ as opposed to ‘destroyed’ because some of us are still optimistic that Nigeria can become a better country. So, the activities that we engaged in destroying Nigeria are what the book focuses on. So, it is not that we have destroyed Nigeria.

So what inspired the writing of this book?

We all know how Nigeria is. When you ask any Nigerian right now that, ‘Are you satisfied with the situation of the country?’ I don’t think any reasonable Nigerian would tell you that they are satisfied with the situation of things as regards politics, economy, or everything going on in the country. There’s the surge of banditry, kidnapping, Boko Haram in areas of the North while some certain ‘unknown gunmen’ threaten the people of the South East. The country itself is no longer safe for citizens who now live in fear. So, no Nigerian would tell you that they are satisfied with the happenings in and around the country. So, I am inspired to talk about Nigeria’s problems, not just because I’m a historian and a private investigator but because I am a concerned citizen. I do also believe that I am in a position to talk about Nigeria’s problems.

So, what is ‘Precedence of Doom’ about?

It’s a two-volume book. The first book, ‘Precedence of Doom’, talks about the historical activities that led to this current situation. Everything in the first volume of the book talks about the activities and events that led to our present situation. It talks about the anarchy, the violence, the bloodletting, slavery, bondage, and the system that’s pre-colonial rulers of Nigeria engaged in that has led us to this present mess. Also, the activities of our national founders, by our national founders, I mean, the likes of Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, the likes of Obafemi Awolowo, the likes of Alhaji Tafawa Balewa, the likes Ahmadu Bello. We respect them for giving us an independent Nigeria, yet their activities led us to this mess. They focused their campaigns on tribalism, and that feature has been carried on by presentday politicians till today.

I also talked about the roles military dictatorship played and how the corruption in the judiciary, legislature and executive arm of government has affected the country badly. I also talked about the negative impact of marginalisation, ethnic prejudice, and the dark side of religion. I talked about those things in the first volume of the book. Like a former American president, Abraham Lincoln once said, ‘A house divided against itself shall not stand’. Elections are around the corner in 2023, and Nigerians have three major candidates – an Igbo candidate, Peter Obi, a Yoruba candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and a Fulani candidate, Atiku Abubakar. I want us to be united in who we vote for. We should not be voting based on ethnicity. I don’t care if you are a Yoruba, Igbo or Fulani person. Vote for the right candidate, vote for competency, vote for honesty, credibility, and integrity. These are the things that we should be looking out for in a candidate. We cannot move forward when we are still divided. We have to be united against the common enemy. And who are the common enemies? These are the politicians who want to steal from us and want to make sure that we do not move forward. Ironically, whenever they gather to steal our commonwealth they are united; they don’t care if the other person is Ibo, Yoruba, Hausa or Fulani, they gather together to steal from us. However, we citizens fight against ourselves and kill one another for unjustified reasons.

In a nutshell, what do you want to achieve with this book?

In a nutshell, what I want is for Nigeria to move forward. With the first book, I want to see a progressive Nigeria. I want us to be united by a common goal. And what is the common goal? Peace, progress and stability. That’s what I want. Of course, I want to sell the book and make money (laughs out loud). However, I am more particular in the peace, stability and progress of Nigeria.

The second volume of the book focuses on Nigeria as “Haven for Financial Crimes & Corruption’…

Yes, I also wrote about the economic cost of dishonesty and how Nigerians manipulated each other. There is also the issue of overpopulation that I addressed. We have situations where unemployed people give birth to several children they have no plan of taking care of. I wrote about the country’s broken educational system and why issues such as the ASUU strike might continue to linger. These are the things that I documented in the second book.

After these two books should we expect more?

Yes, I would like to presume. Over the years, I have been able to document so many things about Nigeria as a country. I also have several books on other topics and in other genres. So, more books are coming out. I want to dedicate the next few years to publishing books I have in my author’s bag. I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag.

Where are you from?

I am a native of Oyo State, although I consider myself a detribalized Nigerian having spent the majority of my life on earth in the state of Lagos.

What is your opinion about the decline in reading culture in Nigeria today?

I think the reading culture in Nigeria is a two-way road, because, recently, after the release of my two books on October 1st this year, I was talking to a friend of mine who was into billboard advertising and he told me that do I know that if I were to advertise on the billboard I’ll be the first Nigerian author to ever make use of a billboard advert in Nigeria.

He specifically said that as a member of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), he has checked the records and he found out that no book has ever been advertised on the billboard, at least in Lagos. He is a top director in APCON. He said he has checked the records, no book has ever been advertised on any billboard in Lagos. He asked me if I know the reason why, and I said he should tell me. He said it is because people don’t feel like people read. That’s why I said it is a two-way road.

If we as authors don’t advertise like every other person, what do you expect? Like I said, I was in the public relations (PR) department of entertainment, and we saw how much entertainment people spend on. They spend money on the promotion because pushing their music because they hope to get it back.

I believe those too in the writing industry we also promote, we should not just write and expect people we may have lost people will miraculously know that have written in their homes. I think, those of us who are present day writers now, we have social media to thank, we have new digital platforms. We need to take advantage of that space to advertiser and promote our works so that people can read more. People don’t need any more but we should don’t have to blame them that they don’t read.

