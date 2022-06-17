Why I wrote the stage play Philomena – Bimbo Manuel

Veteran actor and broadcaster, Bimbo Manuel, talks about his latest play, Philomena, his experience as a disc jockey (DJ) and how it influenced his career as a broadcaster. He also talks about bullying and other issues in this interview with TONY OKUYEME. Excerpt

Recently, Philomena, a stage play written and directed by you, premiered in Port Harcourt. What inspired the writing of this play?

Life. Life itself and its many mazes, heights and lows. I had met a young lady during a trip to Abuja a long while before I decided to write the play, who I discovered was a stripper in one of the lounges in Abuja. I am totally naive about those things and as a creative I was naturally intrigued. There and then, I decided to interview her.

I didn’t know what I was going to use it for but you don’t let opportunities like that pass. Fortunately, she agreed and I recorded it. I promptly forgot about it till a few years later when I had to change phones. I listened to the interview again and that was when I decided to turn it into a play. It is due for release soon. It is the story of many young ladies, even men who chase the Golden Fleece but get caught by that which they chase instead. Sound education, good family background, and bright future until Life and society happened to her.

Was it from a true life story?

Oh yes! Of course, to ensure that the lady remained protected as we do not know what she has become now, I tweaked it, introduced other characters, lots of dramatic license but the heart of it is entirely true and founded on a real life story as told by a beautiful, young, well-educated stripper Prostitute.

You seem very passionate about this play. Why?

In the first place, if it is not worth my passion, I do not write but especially because in that young lady, I see very many other young ladies from across social strata who walk in the shoes of that lady and I continue to hope that they as well as society reading and watching Philomena will pause to reassess and understand what we are doing to our young, the values we deny them and the tomorrow we rob them of, especially in the urban areas and the way we pollute even the rural and suburban areas. My passion is based entirely on that urgent hope.

Also, why was it so important to stage it on Valentine’s Day?

Well, first, Philomena The Stage Play is a piece for all seasons but in Port Harcourt, we decided to take advantage of the season when all will be relaxed and in the mood to step out for a little fun with sweethearts, step away from the drudgery of 9 to 5. We hoped to catch them unawares with the content of our play and I think we were very successful. People laughed, they sighed in sympathy and a few cried in empathy when they heard the story of Philomena. It was apparently a good strategy and the feedback confirms it. It is the reason we are extending it to other cities now.

How was the show in Port Harcourt?

Powerful, the actors, each one a lovely sight to behold as they took their audience each time in a tight grip, never letting go till the emotional finale. It was great. Everyone had nice words, kind things to say about the story, the ambience we created and the performances. It was beautiful and became the catalyst for a tour. It is playing in Abuja this July by popular demand and hopefully Lagos before the end of the year.

It was a star-studded performance that featured notable actors like starred Monalisa Chinda, Charles Inojie, Francis Duru, Ejike Asiegbu, Don Kester Oshioraeme and Tammy Abusi. Tell us your experience working with them… Oh…(laughs).

It is a three-man piece in its original, more intellectual version but we were concerned about the freshness of each actor whenever they climbed the stage so we double casted each role and infused extras that you may not find in the original script. Each actor was cast first foe their personal character before their craft. We were not wrong. Each of them proved to be excellent gentlemen and ladies. It was my first time working in any way with Charles Inojie, Don Kester and Francis Duru. The conduct off work and at work was the best any director could hope for and they made my job easier with their compartment, commitment and readiness to work. Highly skilled thespians each one. I will do this with this team every time. The depth of their individual connection with the characters, the story, their percep-tion, their willingness to research outside the script to create their own back story was just phenomenal altogether.

What next for Philomena?

In Abuja, July 22 running till July 24, five shows in all; and each one a massive organic performance. What we have also done in Abuja is to improve on the excellent showing in Port Harcourt. We will be taking a simple stage story to the realms of an experience beyond stage with the Red Carpet, the avantgarde approach to the hall itself and so many other lovely innovations. That is what is next for Philomena, maturing as it travels.

You started as a Disk Jockey (DJ). How did you become a DJ? Was it by happenstance?

(Laughs) That. That was in the late ‘70s, out in the West. It was pure happenstance. All my friends knew how much I loved music and we loved to party so much we could travel anywhere for one. So we happened at this party in Ijebu Igbo, well attended, food and drinks everywhere but the disc jockey didn’t show up! Those days, we also always had a stack of records in whatever car we were traveling in. So, one of our friends pushed me forward to see if I could at least play a few while we waited for the paid DJ to show up. I was quote a shy one back in the day…I guess I still am…but after a couple of numbers, the party picked up, really good groove, so good that when the DJ finally showed up, he was not allowed to take over. I was not paid a dime but oooh, did I enjoy watching them all dance to my music! The dance floor was always crowded and that was it, a new life had started. I got invited to provide music on a weekly basis and a friend invited me to be the resident DJ in his father’s hotel. Next stop was OGBC after a few friends pushed me to attend an audition in Abeokuta. I never returned to base after that. I started the following day as an understudy. I met the incomparable Femi ‘Wanga’ Sowoolu there, Bola Makinde, Gboyega Adeseye, Ayo Alli, Willy Thomas, God grant him eternal rest, Yomi ‘Magical Fingers’ Bakare, Femi ‘Flashito’ ‘Bionic Boogie Man’ Fashina and so many others…(smiles)

How did it influence your career as a broadcaster?

Oh it did. In a great way, it did. And it sent me forth full time into the arts. I was sure until that time that I wanted to be a scientist.

Compared to what it is today, how was it being a DJ when you started?

There is no basis for comparison honestly. To compare them will be to compare generations, to compare music, compare equipment, compare broadcast codes and ethics. Things are different now definitely and it may be unfair on one to compare with the other but…no, you can’t compare them. How do you compare George Jo-Batteh or Alex Conde with anyone on air now? Tunji Marquis, Tunji Babatunde ‘Musical Madness’ Kuola, Femi ‘Man From Wanga Wanga’ Sowoolu, Fred Oshodi, Funke Ogunsanya, Yanju Adegbite, Sesan Ekisola… too many, each one a master of their own style. But then again, you have the Chicos, Shulzz, and so on in this generation as well…ten kings, ten kingdoms. Let’s not compare please. Let’s just leave it to taste and hold everyone in good memory.

Would you say DJs are getting the desired attention and respect as creative people and entertainers in their own right? Why?

Ok, on radio these days they are called OAPs. But irrespective of the medium, I think jockeys have finally come into their own and become a force to reckon with. They have become key drivers of broadcast in response to the boundless energy of a young population and an inquisitive world drive by a ‘need-to-know’. So they have become much more than fast talking sweet voices that play music on radio as fillers to infotainment managers, in full control of their own consoles unlike the days of yore when you had to have a Studio Manager. So yes, as entertainers, creatives, I think they are getting due attention and respect across board, from musicians to record companies and the public. Yes and I congratulate them.

Writing or acting, which of them do you feel more at home with?

That’s like asking which I prefer, my wife or my children. (Laughs) I don’t think I can be one without the other now.

Growing up, did you experience any form of bullying?

Oh… I think there will always be people who need to take advantage of others to be fulfilled in themselves. So yes, I experienced bullying as a growing up child but it was not anything that stayed with me. I was fortunate to always have people around me who helped my mental state. Thankfully I bear no scars from bullying.

What happened?

Aaah…I honestly cannot remember any particular incident that has stayed with me.

Which of the films you have featured in would you pick as most challenging?

This is about some forty years of playing on stage and in feint of the camera. It is a long chain of challenges and it will be hard to say a specific one has been the most challenging. Each one, each director has come with its own challenging and extraordinary moments.

