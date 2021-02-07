Why IFC Loan is no longer attractive in Nigera, by Lore

The World Bank’s International Finance Corp. is not finding it easy to compete with the low interest loans on offer in Nigeria.

Companies in Africa’s biggest economy are tapping support programmes from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and benefiting from lower interest rates to raise funds, unlike the past when multilateral lenders were the leading game in town to get loans below 10 per cent.

The lender will probably raise less than the $1 billion it planned in 2017 to distribute to Nigerian companies that will help diversify the economy away from oil, Country Manager Eme Lore told Bloomberg on phone from her Lagos office. These would include industries such as financial services, power and downstream petroleum firms, she said.

“We still are working to raise local-currency financing, but the challenge for us is making sure that we have projects,” she said.

“If we issue a bond, we will definitely find buyers, but we need to have more clarity on the demand side.” The IFC four years ago sought permission from Nigerian regulators to issue bonds to provide funding.

By the time it came, borrowing costs had soared. In the middle of 2020, however, government bond yields in Nigeria fell as excess liquidity flooded the market and the Central Bank injected N3.5 trillion ($9.1 billion) of stimulus to combat the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Washington-based institution is still keen to have a local currency programme in Nigeria,” Lore said. It will probably do a local bond or private placement this year to support the targeted economic sectors, she said.

