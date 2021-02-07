Business

Why IFC Loan is no longer attractive in Nigera, by Lore

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

The World Bank’s International Finance Corp. is not finding it easy to compete with the low interest loans on offer in Nigeria.

 

Companies in Africa’s biggest economy are tapping support programmes from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and benefiting from lower interest rates to raise funds, unlike the past when multilateral lenders were the leading game in town to get loans below 10 per cent.

 

The lender will probably raise less than the $1 billion it planned in 2017 to distribute to Nigerian companies that will help diversify the economy away from oil, Country Manager Eme Lore told Bloomberg on phone from her Lagos office. These would include industries such as financial services, power and downstream petroleum firms, she said.

 

“We still are working to raise local-currency financing, but the challenge for us is making sure that we have projects,” she said.

 

“If we issue a bond, we will definitely find buyers, but we need to have more clarity on the demand side.” The IFC four years ago sought permission from Nigerian regulators to issue bonds to provide funding.

 

By the time it came, borrowing costs had soared. In the middle of 2020, however, government bond yields in Nigeria fell as excess liquidity flooded the market and the Central Bank injected N3.5 trillion ($9.1 billion) of stimulus to combat the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

 

“The Washington-based institution is still keen to have a local currency programme in Nigeria,” Lore said. It will probably do a local bond or private placement this year to support the targeted economic sectors, she said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NCC: Deploying regulatory solutions to telecom challenges

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

Over the years, the Nigerian telecommunications sector has witnessed tremendous growth, but the presence of several challenges still bedeviling the landscape means it could have been better. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is, however, not giving up as it continues to push for solutions within the milieu of its regulatory mandates. SAMSON AKINTARO reports Amidst […]
Business

So Fresh Neighborhood Market to invest $10m in Nigeria, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

So Fresh Neighborhood Market Ltd., a fastgrowing indigenous healthy food restaurant chain said it would invest over $10 million in the West Africa region in the next seven years Managing Director/CEO of So Fresh, Olagoke Balogun disclosed this during a recent event to mark the 10 years of operation of in Nigeria.   He disclosed […]
Business

FAO urges support to households in crisis

Posted on Author Hassan Taiwo

Timely and robust actions can reduce hunger and human suffering as a result of crises, and that’s truer than ever in the wake of the disruptions caused by COVID-19, FAO Director-General QU Dongyu told participants in the High-Level pledging event for the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), the second-largest donor to FAO’s humanitarian programme. “The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica