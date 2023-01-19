News Top Stories

Why IGP Baba won’t retire now –Police Affairs Minister

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, has said that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, would not retire now because he already had an appointment letter extending his term in office. Dingyadi made this clarification yesterday when asked whether the IGP would be retiring by March when he would be clocking the age of 60.

According to him, the Police Act 2020 has changed the rules on the IGP retirement Responding specifically to the question on whether Baba would have to voluntarily retire by March at 60, Dingyadi said: “I don’t know where you got your record; but let me say that by the provision of the Police Act 2020, the IG is now supposed to have a kind of fouryear period and Mr. President has already given him letter of appointment in that regard.

“So the issue of IG going out during this election period does not arise.” It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Baba as Acting Inspector General of Police in April 6, 2021 and was thereafter confirmed as the substantive IGP in June same year by the Police Council. There have been concerns over possible retirement of the IGP, three Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs), many Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), Commissioners of Police (CPs) and 290 other policemen in the first quarter of this year on the grounds of age and or having stayed for the maximum 35 years in service.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Anambra guber: Bianca, t hree APGA BOT members return to party

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

The Reconciliation and Peace Committee of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), headed by former National Chairman of the party, Sen. Victor Umeh yesterday recorded a major success when it announced that widow of late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Amb Bianca Ojukwu and three founding members of the party and Board of Trustees (BOT) members […]
News

Akeredolu, siblings hold service of songs for late mum

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Granny was generous, prayerful – Grandson Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), yesterday led his siblings and other family members to hold a service of songs for their late Mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu JP as part of the activities marking her funeral arrangements. The Service of Songs held by All Saints’ Church, […]
News

Eidul-Fitr celebration: FG declares Wednesday, Thursday public holidays

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

As part of activities to celebrate this year’s Eidul-Fitr, the Federal Government has declared Wednesday 12, and Thursday 13 May, as public holidays. Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration, Monday, on behalf of the government. In a statement by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, the minister called for prayers for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica