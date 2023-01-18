News

Why IGP, Baba, won’t retire now -Police Affairs Minister

Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, has said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, would not retire now because he already had an appointment letter extending his term in office.

Dingyadi made this clarification Wednesday when asked whether the IGP would be retiring by March when he would be clocking the age of 60.

According to him, the Police Act 2020 has changed the rules on the IGP retirement

Responding specifically to the question on whether Baba would have to voluntarily retire by March at 60, Dingyadi said: “I don’t know where you got your record; but let me say that by the provision of the Police Act 2020, the IG is now supposed to have a kind of four-year period and Mr. President has already given him letter of appointment in that regard.

“So the issue of IG going out during this election period does not arise.”

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Baba as Acting Inspector General of Police in April 6, 2021 and was thereafter confirmed as the substantive IGP in June same year by the Police Council.

There have been concerns over possible retirement of the IGP, three Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs), many Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), Commissioners of Police (CPs) and 290 other policemen in the first quarter of this year on the grounds of age and or having stayed for the maximum 35 years in service.

Responding to allegations of sweeping corruption and corrupt Practices in the Nigeria Police, the minister said reports have shown a drastic decline in incidences of corruption in the service.

According to him, the reduction of corruption in the service was as a result of the reforms undertaken by the Buhari administration, particularly with the review of the welfare packages of the men and officers.

 

