Why I’ll Always Choose Yemi Over Thabang – Khosi Says

Big Brother Titans housemate, Khosi has revealed why she will always pick her evicted lover on the reality TV show, Yemi over Thabang.

Khosi stated this on Saturday while expressing her worries about how Thabang is handling their relationship.

Speaking to Justin, she said that Thabang is the reason they are displaying their love publicly, noting he’s not as smart as Yemi.

“Thabang is the reason we are displaying our love publicly. He said he was tired of hiding what we felt for each other. Suddenly he started acting up because of what people outside would say. Khosi said, while in tears

According to Khosi, she said ”Thabang is not smart enough. Yemi is a straightforward guy, and whenever he makes a decision, he sticks by it. This is why I will always pick Yemi over him.”

