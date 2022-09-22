News

Why I’ll continue to empower people, by Gbajabiamila

House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has said he would continue to empower people at various levels to improve their capacity to become good leaders in a better society. This is even as the speaker once again organised an international leadership BootCamp for community leaders, youth and mid-career professionals in Lagos State.

This followed similar leadershiptrainingforyoungpeople held late last year in Lagos and Plateau states. Speaking at the event in Lagos, Gbajabiamila, represented by the Chairman of the APC in Surulere Local Government Area, Fuad Kayode Laguda, said such training would avail the participants of the oppor-tunity to learn more. He said: “Our gathering here today is motivated by the idea that with the proper conditioning and under the right circumstances, ordinary citizens from all walks of life can become leaders of men.

“Therefore, this training Bootcamp intends to empower the participants to understand what leadership entails and provide the personal resources to be influential leaders in their various walks of life.” He noted that great leaders are effective communicators, hence “Throughout history, the one consistent traits all successful leaders have is the ability to articulate a clear vision that inspires others to rise above limitations and achieve great things.

 

