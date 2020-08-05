Why I’ll continue to monitor LG funds, by Umahi

Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday said he would continue to probe funds coming into the state local government system to ensure they were judiciously spent. He stated this in Akaeze, Ivo local government area of the state while monitoring various projects embarked upon by his administration in Ebonyi South senatorial zones of the state. He explained that it was his responsibility to know what caretaker committee chairmen in the state were doing with the excess funds in their areas. He ordered the probe of the funds mapped out for the construction of a bridge in Akaeze that connects Abia state which was not judiciously put into use by former caretaker chairmen of Ivo local government. Umahi said: “My mission here was for a bridge that connects Akaeze with Aba state.
