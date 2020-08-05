News

Why I’ll continue to monitor LG funds, by Umahi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comments Off on Why I’ll continue to monitor LG funds, by Umahi

Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday said he would continue to probe funds coming into the state local government system to ensure they were judiciously spent. He stated this in Akaeze, Ivo local government area of the state while monitoring various projects embarked upon by his administration in Ebonyi South senatorial zones of the state. He explained that it was his responsibility to know what caretaker committee chairmen in the state were doing with the excess funds in their areas. He ordered the probe of the funds mapped out for the construction of a bridge in Akaeze that connects Abia state which was not judiciously put into use by former caretaker chairmen of Ivo local government. Umahi said: “My mission here was for a bridge that connects Akaeze with Aba state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Agba tasks states on policies for quick economic recovery

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

In line with Federal Government’s desire to address challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, a number of state governments across the country have reviewed their 2020 budgets to align with present realities.   Many states have also begun to adopt measures for aggressive diversification of their revenue bases in order to reduce dependency on […]
News Top Stories

APC Crisis: Oshiomhole, others may stage come back

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The embattled former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and other members of the dissolved National Working Committee ( NWC ) of the party, may stage a comeback at the proposed extraordinary national convention of the ruling party.     Following the dissolution of the NWC last Thursday, a […]
News

FG’s COVID-19 stimulus to save 5m jobs

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Federal Government yesterday said the various policies rolled out to contain COVID- 19 in the country would save about five millions jobs and create more post-pandemic jobs. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, said plans were underway to save about 1.4 million jobs of Nigerians, with 40 per cent of them […]

%d bloggers like this: