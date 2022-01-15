Arts & Entertainments

Why I’ll never do secular music – Maudlyn Abajuo

Fast rising Nigerian gospel artiste, Maudlyn Abajuo has just released her latest piece of art, You Are The Lamb. The talented musician’s journey into the gospel music industry began from childhood but her ministry was divinely officiated when she had an encounter at a prayer meeting sometime in 2019 and that was when the gift of song writing and her ministration was birthed. “Since then, God has been faithful as I have released three singles and quite some soul enriching spontaneous worship songs all available on YouTube (Maudlyn Abajuo) to bless lives.

‘‘You Are The Lamb, it is a song that was written from a place of worship. ‘‘It is a song that takes you into a journey of glorifying, worshiping and praising Jesus as the Lamb who died for you and I and is glorified and worshiped by the heavenly host. It is a song that showcases the glory, power and holiness of God and leads you right into His worship knowing that He only deserves all our praises and worship.”

The Anambra State – born mother of three also maintained that she would not be caught doing secular songs, “Not for all the money in the world.” She stated further, “It’s gospel music for me because first ; as a child/daughter of the most high God, it is my duty to spread the word of God and to win souls for God. Also, as a child; listening to gospel music at home (especially with my dad) was what I grew up with.”

 

