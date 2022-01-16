Why I’m a shoemaker, not a cobbler

Talking of a girl with many dreams, visions and parts, one may not be far from Faith Onyiyechi, 26, from Ebonyi State. In this interview with BLESSING UMA, the diploma student of Peace Studies at the Lagos State University, LASU, speaks on what is on her mind and how determined she is to achieve her shoe making institute

What do you do right now?

I make shoes. I am a ladies’ shoemaker. Why did you say a ladies’ shoemaker instead of cobbler?

Because the way I understand it, a shoe maker is someone that actually makes shoes from the beginning with a pure leather but the cobbler can repair shoes; they don’t make from plain leather. They don’t make shoes from scratch. That is why I prefer being called a shoe maker instead of cobbler.

For how long have you been making shoes?

Two years plus now!

What inspired you into shoe making?

I have been into it but due to some circumstances, I didn’t finish up. So, I had to drop. I did some work with some fast food outlets and other menial jobs. Then, I went back to school but continuing with handwork by the side. Then, one day, my mummy spoke about shoe making to me. She was the first person that gave me the idea because I don’t like doing things that are common (hair dressing, tailoring etc). I gave it a thought and went for it.

Since you decided to do it, do you find it fulfilling enough for you?

Yes, it is!

As a shoe maker, what’s the perspective from your male counterparts? What do they say when they see you?

While some of them don’t still believe when I tell them I am a shoemaker, they always believe I am lying. Most of them ask questions like: ‘Are you sure you are a shoe maker or you have someone that makes shoes for you to sell for them?’

‘Why are you making shoe, it is not a female thing? Most times, I try to convince them to make them believe that I really make shoes by showing them pictures and videos of me making shoes.

Do men make advances on you or look down on you because you are a shoe maker?

No!

I’m not yet married and yes, I do get advances from men. I even get more opportunities from men just because I am doing a different thing from fellow women. They admire me being skillful.

The reason I get more female patrons more is because I specialise in making female high heel shoes and I prefer that. Although, some men ask me to make shoes for their friends, wives , mums e.t.c.

Who are your major patrons?

For now, female mostly!

Do you get high demand and does your supply meet up with your demand?

No, because I supply based on order. I don’t store. Before I make any shoe, there must be an order or orders.

How do you advertise and how well are you patronized?

Not so well because I get patronage from friends, and referrals and once in a while, I get patronage from Facebook.

What is your social media handling like towards your business?

I only use WhatsApp and Facebook to advertise my business. I have not really promoted my business online.

What is your shoe making range price like?

From N5,000 to N13,000 for heels while flat slippers ranges from N3,500 to N6,000.

From your fellow friends and other ladies, what is their perspective about what you do?

Most of my friends have usually laughed at me very well, asking why I went into shoe making when I can as well go into auxiliary nurse or any other type of business but I always reply them that I am doing what makes me happy. When I’m angry most times, I pick up a sheet and start drafting out different patterns. By the time I am done, my mood will change.

How long do you intend to take this passion of yours?

Forever! I hope to have a shoe company one day with a brand name that will go viral; a shoe institute where people can come and learn how to make shoes.

Do you have apprentices now?

I used to have two but I stopped them. I told them to go somewhere else because of my time frame, like been able to attend lectures. I personally can work at any time, even around 2.am at midnight and they can’t learn at that time. So, there is no point keeping them, other than sending them elsewhere to go and learn.

Why have you not gone to international level like some of your colleagues in the business will do?

Because of the timing! I feel if I take it up so seriously now, people will begin to demand so much that I might not be able to meet up. But from next year when I’m more settled, I would have done everything I needed to do, put everything in place. For now, I get about five or more orders in a day and I will know that it’s possible for me to deliver now to the people. I don’t want a situation whereby people will demand for something and I will not be able to meet up.

But you know that after diploma, you get direct entry to 200 level as an undergraduate, and there will be no much time because it is full time. So, how do you intend to marry your school timing and that of your passion together?

Until then, I can’t tell much. But I know that I will be able to do it because I will not be in school every time. I can also work at midnight, on Saturdays and Sundays or even work after school.

Does that mean you don’t have any other thing you do aside school and this. So, how do you rest?

There are ways about everything. I create time for myself. For instance, the day I wrote my last paper, that same day I had two jobs and I needed to deliver them. I was writing my exam, also making a shoe design in my mind. I read throughout the night. After I finished the other paper, I went back home to continue with my work and when I was through, I went back to reading. I woke up in the midnight to complete my work. Then, I dropped it off for the delivery man to take them to my clients.

Are you in a relationship for now?

Yes, I am!

What is he saying about your job?

Is he supportive?

Very supportive! He encourages me. He also talks about what I do to his friends. He advertises what I do on his Facebook wall and whenever I complain about a new design that I found perhaps a bit difficult, he would be the first person to give me money to make the design for him and see how good it looks before making it for other people.

Are you now thinking of marriage soon?

No, I’m not thinking of marriage for now.

What inspires you?

First, to be independent! To be able to do things for myself and loved ones. That’s just what inspires me. I love to be able to do things for myself and by myself without having to beg people or become compromised also for what I want. Simply put, I don’t want to be useless.

Who is encouraging you?

Everyone is encouraging me. My friends, my parents and my siblings. Everyone around me encourages me.

Are you the first child of your parents?

Yes and I have two siblings

What do your parents do?

My dad is a businessman while my mum is a nurse.

Why were they not supportive when you were going to school?

They were very supportive financially.

It was all my fault maybe because I did not do the right thing at the right time.

How do you come about your lecturer knowing you as a shoe maker?

I told him about it one time.

He actually patronised me when I told him.

In fact, he did not believe me until I made the shoe he requested for.

