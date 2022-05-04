Why I’m best for Ogun West– Akinlade

Ogun West All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial aspirant, Abiodun Akinlade, has said his credibility has positioned him as the best candidate to represent the party in the National Assembly poll.

Akinlade, a three-term member of the House of Representatives, said this during an interactive section with journalists in Lagos.

The Federal Commissioner at the Federal Character Commission (FCC) said: “I was compelled to aspire to the Senate having excellently represented my people at the House of Representatives. “After finishing secondary school with good results, you will be compelled to further your education. I was so passionate in getting things done for my people seeing the level of decay.

“I left the House of Representatives in 2015. But sincerely speaking, those after me have not been able to match what I did. “What we need this time around is an issue-based campaign and not what you can give in terms of material gifts to induce the electorate. It is unfortunate that this is what is used to determine the popularity of the candidate.

“The truth of the matter is that Ogun West has been disadvantageous. So, my being at the Senate will avail me the opportunity to take Ogun west out of these things they have been denied and provide them the good things they deserve. “We know ourselves in Ogun West.

We know our background. And I will say, we should move away from money politics and focus on issue based campaign.

