News

Why I’m best for Ogun West– Akinlade

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Ogun West All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial aspirant, Abiodun Akinlade, has said his credibility has positioned him as the best candidate to represent the party in the National Assembly poll.

 

Akinlade, a three-term member of the House of Representatives, said this during an interactive section with journalists in Lagos.

 

The Federal Commissioner at the Federal Character Commission (FCC) said: “I was compelled to aspire to the Senate having excellently represented my people at the House of Representatives. “After finishing secondary school with good results, you will be compelled to further your education. I was so passionate in getting things done for my people seeing the level of decay.

 

“I left the House of Representatives in 2015. But sincerely speaking, those after me have not been able to match what I did. “What we need this time around is an issue-based campaign and not what you can give in terms of material gifts to induce the electorate. It is unfortunate that this is what is used to determine the popularity of the candidate.

 

“The truth of the matter is that Ogun West has been disadvantageous. So, my being at the Senate will avail me the opportunity to take Ogun west out of these things they have been denied and provide them the good things they deserve. “We know ourselves in Ogun West.

 

We know our background. And I will say, we should move away from money politics and focus on issue based campaign.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Gov Ishaku: APC responsible for prolonged insecurity in Nigeria

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Yola

Taraba State Governor, Darius Dickson Ishaku has blamed the prolonged and unabated insecurity situations bedevilling the country on the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Governor Ishaku, who stated this during an interview with newsmen in Yola the Adamawa State capital on Saturday, said: “The President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC), bluntly […]
News

UK to partner Nasarawa on mining, other sectors

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

The United Kingdom has pledged to partner with the Nasarawa State government in the area of mining, and agriculture to grow its economy. The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Cariona Laing, stated this when she paid a courtesy visit to Governor Abdullahi Sule at the Government House, Lafia, yesterday. She said the United Kingdom would […]
News

I attach great importance to China-Nigeria relations – President Jinping

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Chinese President, Xi Jinping, has, in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, said he attache great importance to Chi-na-Nigeria relations. Jinping, according to a release by Buhari spokesman, Femi Adesina, said his country would use the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Nigeria to promote strategic partnership to new […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica