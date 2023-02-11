Why I’m Buying Sheffield Utd – Nigerian billionaire

Dozy Mmobuosi, Nigerian tech entrepreneur has spoken about his aims for English Championship club Sheffield United. The billionaire businessman, who is 43, is close to finalizing a £90 million takeover of the Blades. He is holding talks with the present owner, Prince Abdullahi.

Nigerian entrepreneur Mmobuosi must also pass the EFL’s owners’ and directors’ test. He stated, per The Mirror: “Sheffield United is a great club. I took a Guinness in a pub there a couple of months back and I felt the energy in that city.

“Hopefully I get approved by the EFL and you’ll find me a capable partner. I’m a longterm, focused person. I’m not here to just take and go. “I believe we’ll get to the Premier League and remain there. I intend to run this club not just as a business that benefits the fans and myself, but the community.” “Yes.

The fans are going to be involved because the football club is for them,” he added. “I’ve been supporting football back home in my country, from grassroots soccer to the Dozy Mmobuosi Super Cup. We just started last year. “In fact, it competes with the Premier League of Nigeria, I’m proud to say that on global TV. That’s the kind of energy we want to bring into Africa, getting Africans to love Sheffield United.”

