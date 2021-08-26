Why I’m contesting as PDP National Chairman, by Oyinlola

A former governor of Osun State and former National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has stated his interest in the national chairmanship position of the party. Oyinlola disclosed this yesterday during a radio current affairs programme in Osogbo, to mark the 30th anniversary of creation of Osun State. According to him, his aspiration would depend on two conditions, which would include if the position is zoned to the South-West and his ability to gather the stakeholders of the party.

He added that he was more prepared to serve in the Office of PDP National Chairman since he had a decade of cumulative experience in governance as both military administrator of Lagos State and the third civilian governor of Osun State. He also added that his achievements in government were not a walk in the park while he accused those using his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2014 to attack him as cheap blackmailers. T he former governor also said that leaving the PDP was because the party drove him away as it aided his removal.

Like this: Like Loading...