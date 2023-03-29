Arts & Entertainments News

Why I’m Envious Of Paul Okoye, Tekno Reveals

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

Augustine Miles Kelechi, popularly known as Tekno has revealed why he’s envious of his colleague, Paul Okoye of the P-Square.

Taking to his official Instagram page on Wednesday, Tekno who posted a cool picture of himself said he is envious of the Nigerian singer because he has been single for a while now.

The “Duro” crooner proceeded to mention that he has been single for some time, adding that he’s envious of his colleague, Paul Okoye, a Nigerian famous popular singer known as Psquare which caught his attention.

Reacting to Tekno’s post, Paul Okoye who has been flaunting his newfound love, Ivy Ifeoma, quickly took to Tekno’s comment section urging him to clarify which of the Okoyes he was referring to.

Paul ploys said, “Abeg make you de specify which Paul Okoye”.

Apart from the singer, popular music executive, and Iyabo Ojo’s lover, Paul Okoye, also shares the same name.

.

Pandora Peaceman

Related Articles
News

How EdoBEST lifted primary school education, by SUBEB chair

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Three years after the introduction of Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation, tagged: “EdoBEST Project” initiated as part of efforts to transform and improve the quality of the state’s primary school education sub-sector, the state has continued to count the gains of the project. The project, which is aimed at revamping the first six-year of basic […]
News

My constituents never protested against me, says Wase

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, has denied reports that his constituents rebelled against him for alleged non-performance. Wase in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, said the report was “a figment of the reporter’s imagination.” He said: The attention of the Deputy Speaker […]
News

Sanwo-Olu: NDPHC, Eko Disco’s pact complements economic policies

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has said that the bilateral agreement signed by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) and Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc (Eko Disco), which is aimed at improving electricity supply around Ibeju-Lekki area in Lagos and Agbara industrial area in Ogun State, will complement the current policies […]

Leave a Reply