Why I’m Envious Of Paul Okoye, Tekno Reveals

Augustine Miles Kelechi, popularly known as Tekno has revealed why he’s envious of his colleague, Paul Okoye of the P-Square.

Taking to his official Instagram page on Wednesday, Tekno who posted a cool picture of himself said he is envious of the Nigerian singer because he has been single for a while now.

The “Duro” crooner proceeded to mention that he has been single for some time, adding that he’s envious of his colleague, Paul Okoye, a Nigerian famous popular singer known as Psquare which caught his attention.

Reacting to Tekno’s post, Paul Okoye who has been flaunting his newfound love, Ivy Ifeoma, quickly took to Tekno’s comment section urging him to clarify which of the Okoyes he was referring to.

Paul ploys said, “Abeg make you de specify which Paul Okoye”.

Apart from the singer, popular music executive, and Iyabo Ojo’s lover, Paul Okoye, also shares the same name.

