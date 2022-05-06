Why I’m in the race for House of Reps seat, by Onumah

Kelvin Onumah is a young entrepreneur from Abiriba, Abia State. In this interview with EMMANUEL IFEANYI, he speaks on why he joined the race to represent Arochukwu-Ohafia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, among other issues

If elected as a member of the House of Representatives in the forthcoming general election, what will you bring to the table?

I am bringing a lot to the table. I am bringing fresh hope. Hope to the youth and fresh ideas. l am showing the way and telling our people that it can be done. The centrepiece of my representation will be anchored on the framework of collectivism and general welfare aimed at giving hope and life to the poor, weak and vulnerable in our society. I will push my agenda across party-lines, mostly ‘Fair Society Bill’ that will define my time in the Green Chamber. I am heading to Federal House to continue on a far more larger platform with what l have been doing over the years with the Kelvin Jombo Foundation. This is more of a call to service to me. Abandoning my business to do this was so difficult, but when your people insist they need you, saying no to them becomes an arrogant resistance against your people. My constituents and inhabitants of Arochukwu-Ohafia Federal Constituency are not just numbers; they are also Nigerians and Abians that deserve access to better schools, hospitals, supermarkets and recreational facilities just like other Nigerians and Abians in Abuja, Lagos, Aba and Umuahia.

How will you handle the complaints from rural dwellers, who say that their representatives are always far from them?

I will work with colleagues from rural and semi-urban federal constituencies, who constitute the majority in the Green Chamber to initiate and pass bills to promote even development during national policy formulation and fiscal planning with clauses to domesticate the laws in the federating component states. The inputs of my constituents are critical to my performance in the Green Chamber. So, I will set up constituency offices in Ohafia, Arochukwu, Abam, Abiriba, Nkporo and Ihechiowa to bring the Green Chamber closer to my people.

It is obvious you were persuaded by your people to join this race, are you sure you can deliver?

I think the people saw capacity before they collectively took a stand against the interests and pressure from all angles. Outside my immediate constituency, my mission in the Green Chamber is to initiate and sponsor landmark social and economic legislation that will shape and have a farreaching impact on the generality of the ordinary citizens of Nigeria. So, I believe that I have the capacity to deliver.

Aside from the persuasion by your constituents, what else made you to join the race?

In my pursuit of business and knowledge after travelling around the globe, l ask myself why can’t we as a nation have a deliberate policy backed by an act of the parliament to send and fund an army of our best and most brilliant students to study and acquire skills of the future from top universities and institutions of technology across the globe? As technologically developed and advanced as China is, they have not stopped such a national policy of skill acquisition to date. So, I’ll love to replicate such here in my country.

What should your constituents, Abia people and Nigerians expect from you?

Mine is an aspiration driven by vision, ideas and empathy. Laws and acts of parliament are very useful to the extent that they are applied to solve societal problems. All the bills that I will initiate will be people-oriented because I will be sent to the green chamber by the people of Ohafia-Arochukwu Federal Constituency. I will work with colleagues to strengthen the oversight functions of the parliament during implementation.

You are a businessman, what do you think is the solution to the nation’s dwindling economy and how can you help?

Our country is on life support. The panacea to reviving it is fiscal federalism, reducing the cost of governance, giving Nigerians hope and creating an enabling environment for a private sectordriven economy. The parliament must genuinely partner with the other arms of government for the revival. I am prepared to be part of that genuine partnership.

How do you rate the achievements of the Okezie Ikpeazu-led Peoples Democratic Party administration in the state?

Leadership is not easy. We need to judge Governor Ikpeazu based on what was on the ground before he was elected. Anyone who was used to Aba, in particular, will tell you that Aba was a total mess. Before he came, there was a chaotic atmosphere. There were no roads no electricity and security was bad. It was only the environmental sanitation of the city that he was managing as at then that was working. Accepted that in his first tenure he was seriously distracted by several lawsuits, but he still showed capacity by laying the foundations of most of the projects he is rounding up today. That is why some investors are trooping to Aba today.

If you say he restored the confidence of investors, why can’t an Aba boy like you, a young entrepreneur also, invest in Aba?

I am doing that. Look at an Aba boy like me, I ran to Lagos too to invest in hotels and real estate. But today, as a result of the stability Governor Ikpeazu brought back to the system, our aluminum factory will soon go into production in Aba. We are investing massively in real estate in Aba. Look at the level of high development going on in Aba you will understand that it justifies our decision to invest here. Governor Ikpeazu is making a huge call to our people to come home and invest possible because he is massively driving the infrastructure needed for it. When you get Aba right, you are doing a great favour to the lives and businesses of my Arochukwu-Ohafia Federal Constituency. A majority of our people resides and does their business in Aba. So, pardon me if l focus my attention on the popular Enyimba City, it is also our home with no discrimination at all.

Abia is an oil-producing state, what is your opinion of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA)?

It is bereft of vision to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) into law without a provision to invest part or percentage of the proceeds from our ageing hydrocarbon resources, which will soon give way to renewable and clean energy into the technology of the future like batteries and solar panels production plants around the nation to continue to remain a player in the energy world. If I become a member of the House of Representatives, I will initiate an amendment of the PIA law to accommodate the re-investment of a defined percentage of the proceeds into the emerging technologies of the future. We need a future after oil and gas resources. This is the only way we can have a guarantee and assured future for the next generation.

