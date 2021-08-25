Why I’m Interested in alleviating plight of less privileged – KenMoore CEO, Ogbonna Kelvin Chukwuma

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KenMoore Fashion, Ogbonna Kelvin Chukwuma, has outlined the reason he is interested in alleviating the suffering of the less privileged in Nigeria.

Chukwuma, a successful entrepreneur cum businessman, who is also into car dealership, said that he always feels sad when he sees fellow human being suffering pointing out that he loves putting smiles on the faces of indigent and deprived individuals.

While calling on other wealthy and rich Nigerians in the society to imbibe the spirit of philantrophy, the boss of KenMoore fashion brand, said his recent visit to some orphanage homes was a way of giving back to the society which he stressed made him to become the acclaimed success story that he is today.

According to the KenMoore CEO: “I I love what I am doing for the needy and less privileged ones and don’t see myself stopping this, instead I will continue to do more.

“Thank goodness, both Christianity and Islam talk much on the need to be a cheerful giver, especially to the fatherless and the motherless in the society. We must be our brothers and sisters keepers. This is what pleases God and He would reward the givers the more.

“I am delighted in whatever I am doing to see to the welfare of the needy in our society. This is something I plan to do across Nigeria as God gives me the grace.”

Speaking about what inspired him to start the KenMoore fashion brand, Ogbonna Chukwuma said: “I was inspired by the exhibitions and trade fair I attended in some European and Asian countries. I got to know, that there is nothing cast in concrete as regards being a big fashion brand, because not all the big fashion brands have factories. This motivated me to see the possibilities of having mine as a registered brand.

“I have been into business for a very long time, marketed and sold various brands that are not mine and in the course of doing these sales and marketing works, I found out that setting up my own brand won’t be a bad decision to make. And with my hard work and passion for the business I can say that the story so far has been wonderful and truly rewarding. I have had no regrets.

“At a tender age while during my apprenticeship in the fashion industry, I developed a keen interest and passion for the subject matter and since then, that has been my anchor in the business.

“We have varieties of designs in KenMoore brand that are selling fast due to the fact that we have maintained the quality over time. What stands us out is the high quality of our products,” said the brains behind the KenMoore fashion brand.

Although there were challenges that he encountered along the way to business success, the CEO of KenMoore said that he was able to scale the hurdles thorough hardworking, diligence and clear thoughts

“Standing out as a brand is not a one-man job, so the initial challenge I faced was getting the right people to work with. However, I was later blessed with people of same goal and mindset which has skyrocketed the company,” said the founder of KenMoore Fashion brand.

Like this: Like Loading...