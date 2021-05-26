Why I’m investing in real estate – Bitcoin entrepreneur, Linus Ifejika

Celebrity bitcoin entrepreneur, Linus Williams Ifejika, popularly known as ‘Blord’, recently posted information that points at the expansion of his business into real estate.

Blord, Chairman and CEO of Blord Group, comprising of a bitcoin trading company and a gadget store dubbed Blord Luxury Store, posted the update on his Instagram account, @blord_official: “I will be posting our new building that is under construction. We build and sell. B-Lord Real Estate coming soon.”

According to him: “The Blord Group will be expanding into various business areas. Presently, we are one of the biggest bitcoin trading companies in Nigeria and Africa. We have a gadget store, B-lord Luxury Store and we have added B-Lord Real Estate.”

Speaking further, the Awka, Anambra-based entrepreneur avowed that he is focused on building his business and is less concerned with impressing anyone or competing with anyone. “I promised my mother that I will work hard and be successful. She is the only one I am out to impress.”

Blord also pointed out that he doesn’t dabble in businesses simply because everyone is doing such business. “It is not coincident that Blord bitcoin is the most sought-after cryptocurrency trader now. It is a business I took time to build up, built upon strong integrity. So, I choose the business I invest in.”

He added: “Many people have complained about being scammed by some unscrupulous bitcoin traders, but there has never been any complaint against us. We make our address known and I have my Whatsapp number open, so it is difficult for anyone to accuse Blord of bitcoin scam.”

Regarding his new business interest, he said: “The same way we have made Blord bitcoin a household name, we are going to build B-Lord Real Estate on a solid foundation.”

