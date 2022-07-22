Arts & Entertainments

Why I’m involved in Naija Star Search reality show – Kenny Ogungbe

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Famous record label and showbiz executive, Kenny Keke Ogungbe has expressed reasons for throwing his weight behind Nigeria’s reality TV show, Naija Star Search. In a media chat, Ogungbe said being one of the forerunners of the Afrobeats genre, the show is set out to further promote Nigerian music to gain more prominence on a global scale. This is even as the online audition for the reality show has been extended with ten million naira prize money and other consolation prizes up for grab. Promising talents will be invited to the physical audition in Lagos from Friday, July 22 to Sunday, July 24. “Naija Star Search reality show is quite different from other reality shows anyone has seen before because this particular show is not about celebrating foreign music.

It is about celebrating Nigerian music. If you go to some talent show rehearsals, you would hear them singing Beyonce, John Legend, and Kanye West’s songs. There will be no foreign songs; only Naija sounds, Afrobeats precisely,” he said. “Let’s look at the way Nigerian Music is being accepted today, trying to gain worldwide attention. We have a population of about 200 million people, let’s look at Jamaica which has a population of about 6 million people, everybody knows it is Reggae music that is popular in Jamaica. It is popular among 6 million people in Jamaica; everybody all over the world sings Reggae music.

I want everybody to be singing Afrobeats too. “It is time to take over the entire world with our language, pidgin English; people singing in pidgin English in Paris, China and everywhere. That is where we are going with this. I want to say a big thank you to StarTimes for bringing this up.

“Most of the time, people send me their songs even when they see me on the street because of what I have done before and they appreciate what I have done, they appreciate what I am doing right now, and for me to listen to everybody’s songs is quite difficult. And if I don’t listen to them, they will be upset with me. That is why I came up with this reality show, by partnering with StarTimes, to satisfy everybody.” The Naija Star Search Reality Show is powered by p a y – T V company, StarTimes.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Chimamanda Adichie says western wedding traditions sideline mother of the bride

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie, has expressed her worry over how the tradition of the western world has sidelined mothers during weddings. The award-winning writer made this known via her Instagram page while reminiscing how she gave her late mother her due respect during her wedding years ago. “I have always felt that western wedding traditions […]
Arts & Entertainments

Africa Magic premieres new game show, Come Play Naija

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Africa Magic, the leading provider of entertainment content for Africa by Africans, has announced the launch of a new game show, Come Play Naija. The show premieres Thursday, 3 March 2022 from 9 pm on Africa Magic Showcase, Urban and Family channels, and will be available to customers on DStv and GOtv. Come Play Naija […]
Arts & Entertainments

Kannywood: Censorship, Religious Resistance and the Battle for the Soul of Cinema in Northern Nigeria

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Since the industrialization of filmmaking in Northern Nigeria in the 90s, Kannywood, the region’s answer to the southern Nollywood has been faced with more challenges than one. Sitting atop the heap is its constant conflict with censorship laws, Islamic promulgations and Hausa culture which in itself is heavily influenced by Islam. The three entities ably […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica