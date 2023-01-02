News

Why I’m mum in New Year prophesies about Nigeria –Adeboye

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has harped on the need for living a lifestyle of celebration. Adeboye at the New Year Thanksgiving of the church on Sunday asked the congregation to celebrate themselves for surviving 2022 and the years before which witnessed Ebola and COVID- 19 outbreaks.

 

The cleric threw a jab at the recklessness of the police when he also asked worshippers to congratulate themselves for surviving “murders wearing police uniform” alongside kidnappers.

 

Meanwhile, he mildly responded on why he did not give prophesy about Nigeria as many wanted to hear him speak, perhaps on the general elections. He pointed out that the government of Ghana had earlier warned against negative prophecies concerning their nation.

 

Recalling, Adeboye had on more than one occasion mentioned that the elections might not hold going by the intensity of the challenges in the nation, particularly insecurity. During the crossover service, he revealed that at the world level, the weather will be more erratic but it would be nice wherever God’s children are.

 

Also that the world will be relatively peaceful. For individuals and in general, he said that the biggest challenge of 2022 will lead to the biggest testimonies in 2023. He further stated that: “the Lord will speak peace to some troubled homes.

 

For quite a few people there will be restoration of lost glories”, adding that “many troublemakers will lose the ability to make trouble.” Similarly, Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) in the seven prophesies at crossover service revealed that for the commission members, 2023 shall be a year of wildfire spiritual awakening, explosive church growth, rise of army of giants, rise of global solution providers, globally ranked financiers amongst other prophecies.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

