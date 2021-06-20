Why I’m not quitting politics anytime soon –Ganduje

Muhammad Kabir Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said that he will remain in active politics even after he serves out his term as a governor. Ganduje, who has two more years to serve out his second term, made this known in an interview while reeling out the achievements of his administration since he mounted the saddle in 2015.

Although he has spent over 43 years in active politics, Ganduje declared that he will remain active in politics, even after his tenure expires as Governor of Kano state in 2023.

Though he refused to confirm if he would be eyeing the Kano North Senatorial seat, Ganduje maintained that his eyes will still be widely opened as a sagacious politician for the good of the country. He said: “I am not tired anyway; neither will I resign from politics or not, time will tell. You know I have been in politics since 1978.

After 2023, my eyes will still be opened. On dozens of governorship aspirants, particularly within his cabinet, jostling to succeed him, Ganduje said: “The party delegates will chose my successor when the time comes.”

Furthermore, he said that his administration would continue to ensure that the ancient commercial city remains the most peaceful state in the country devoid of insurgency, banditry ethnic unrest and discrimination He said: “We promised that everybody is an indigene of Kano state.

No discrimination, no segregation. In Kano, there is no armed robbery, no ethnic problem, no banditry, no insurgency. Nigeria is one and in Kano we maintain this principle, because Kano is a mini-Nigeria where everybody is recognized as an indigene.” Ganduje also promised that his administration will continue with the free, compulsory basic and secondary education policy.

He maintained that education in Kano State is free and compulsory from primary to secondary level, adding that the most important thing is the political will which has been demonstrated. Furthermore, he stated that funding is a challenge “we have paid our entire counterpart funding.

The UBEC counterpart funding has been paid to the letter running into billions of Naira. The Federal Government has also succeeded in paying its counterpart funding.”

He continued: We have established the Education Trust Fund where five percent of our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and five percent of the Local Government funds are channeled into education. “Apart from the Contributory Healt

scheme where civil servants contribute for free medical services, we also collect five percent of our IGR and five percent of our Local Government funds to fund the health sector.

“In order to reduce medical tourism abroad, we are building ultra modern cancer treatment center which will be the best and the biggest in the country. “We have also isolated Corona Virus. We are also urging our people to continue to observe all the COVID-19 protocols.”

He also mentioned the creation of four additional Emirates as a major part of the achievements of his administration, which has kickstarted development across the nooks and crannies of the state. Ganduje said: “We have succeeded in empowering over one million youths in the state.

We identified 25 skills in Kano. We purchased equipment and built the Dangote Ultra Modern Skills acquisition centre. “We also engaged in general empowerment where we empower the youths, the women, tricycle operators, artisans; and many others sent to PAN in Kaduna to learn automobile skills.

“Today, we are sending another batch to Kaduna where they will spend one year. We are taking care of their accommodation, feeding and everything’s.”

Ganduje who regretted the arrears being owed pensioners in the state, revealed that he did not meet a dime as pensioners’ fund when he took over as the state Governor in 2015. “I hear you say the former Governor, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau left N9 billion as pensioners’ fund; but when we came in I met N4 billion of pension fund which was loaned to the housing scheme.

“The pensioners were given the houses, the houses were costly. Up till now, they are not sold. He (former Governor Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso) even gave out some of the houses to institutions. “We did not meet any money for pensioners. We are facing financial problems. We are paying workers. We cannot borrow money from bank to pay pensioners. We are trying our best.

“The pensioners have enough houses which they can sell but even if they sell the houses, the houses will be consumed by liabilities.” On gender politics, Ganduje said his administration has been gender sensitive, adding that in the next election, “we will make sure that application forms for women will be given free by our party. We have been trying to be gender sensitive; even in the 2019 elections and the last local government elections.”

Ganduje also expressed optimism that Nigeria will not divide, even in the face of daunting challenges. “I am confident that Nigeria will continue to be one indivisible country. I don’t want to comment on those who are calling for the split because they are young people who did not experience the civil war.

“I am confident because last week the Ohanaeze Ndigbo said they are not part of Biafra agitation, they are behind one Nigeria. Afenifere, Arewa and Middle-belt groups all said they belong to one Nigeria.

“I call on all the regional bodies to meet and find out how we can convert our differences to uphold the unity of this country. All that we require is to respect our differences and convert our challenges to unity.

“If God want us to be one religion, all of us will be one religion, if God want us to be bat and be flying all over the country, we will be bat. So, we should forget our differences and be united as one.”

