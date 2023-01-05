News Top Stories

Why I’m not supporting Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso –Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment Dr Chris Ngige insists, he will not campaign for any of the candidates for the February 25 presidential poll because “they are my friends and they are well known to me. They have worked with me in one way or the other before now.” Ngige, who made the declaration in a statement yesterday, also told Nigerians to disregardpoliticiansblaming President Muhammadu Buhari for the food and energy crisis.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chief said hardship is not restricted to Nige-ria alone but also happening in other African countries such as Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire and South Africa, as well as countries in Europe and America. He urged Nigerians to study the programmes of each of the presidential candidates to determine who is better.

According to him, he has worked with the frontline presidentialcandidates– Bola Tinubu (APC) Atiku Abubakar (PDP) Peter Obi (LP) and Musa Kwankwaso (NNPP) and knows them. Ngige said Atiku as Vice President asked the police to reinstate him when he was removed as Anambra State governor. Onhisparty’scandidateTinubu, he said he has known him for a long time and has been supportive. Ngige said: “Bola Ahmed Tinubu, myfriendagain– supportive. During trying times; we formed AC together. I became the known opposition Senator in the Eastern Region under the auspices and platform of the ACN. So, he is not somebody I don’t know.” The minister added: “Peter Obi of the Labour Party is my brother, his local government is next to mine here, my successorandeverything. Iknow himtoowell. Iknowhiscapacity.”

 

