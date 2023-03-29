Arts & Entertainments News

Why I’m Quiting Comedy In 5years – Basketmouth

 Ace Nigerian stand-up comedian cum actor, Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth has revealed his career plans for the next 5years.

The 44-year-old comedian took to his Instagram page to reveal he’ll be coming back to comedy and quitting that same profession in 5years.

He wrote, “I’ve just been floating for the past six years and told myself and a team that I’ll be coming back to comedy for five years and quit.

“I have planned my life to drop the mic when at 50, though I’ll still be cracking jokes but not professionally. So you could see me doing a gig or promo, but I will not charge anyone to perform again because I have made enough.

”I would say I have made enough by committing myself long enough to the act, and it’s time to take a break or quit and just have fun till the end of time.

“I’m into TV right now, movies, series, and concert production.

That’s where I want to start a new journey and experience something new.

