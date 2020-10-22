Why I’m skipping Paris Masters, says Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he will not be playing at the Paris Masters this month because he will not be able to gain any ranking points unlike other tournaments.

Following a change to the ranking calculations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 17-time Grand Slam champion would be not better off points wise if he defended his title in the French capital. Under ATP rules, a player’s best ranking is based on their 18 best tournament results within a 22-month period. However, the same tournament can’t be counted twice.

Instead the focus of the Serbian will be on two other events where he can win more points, including the ATP Finals in London. As of this week he has a 1980-point lead over second placed Rafael Nadal.

“I won’t play in Paris as I can’t add to my points tally but I will go to Vienna and London,” Djokovic told Sportski Zurnal.

“I can win up to 500 points in Vienna as I didn’t play there last year and there are also a lot of points available in London.”

Djokovic is currently on course to finish the year as world No.1 for a record-equalling sixth time in his career

