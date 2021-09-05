Why I’m spearheading charity works through my foundation – Oil Money

Founder of Oil Money Records, Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo, who is popularly called ‘Oil Money’, has described his activities to lift the poor and less privileged out of poverty and deprivation in the Nigerian society as part of its mission to add value to the people.

Set up on November 5, 2020, the Oil Money Record’s foundation spearheaded by the UK-based Nigerian entrepreneur and philanthropist, Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo, has worked in five states in Nigeria, including some African countries.

The non-profit organisation has not been operating short of its responsibilities as it has been assisting indigents in the society with cash support to meet their pressing and urgent needs.

Recently, the foundation, run by Oil Money, supported a little boy with the sum of N950,000 for medical treatment.

During the presentation of the cash support to the little boy, aides of Oil Money, who handed ober the cheque to the little boy parents, reiterated the readiness of the financier and progenitor or the company to support the less privileged in the society.

Reading from a prepared statement signed by Oil Money, the aides of the Oil Money Record founder, said the foundation was interested in the alleviation of poverty and other forms of deprivation in the society.

The organisation says it works mostly to alleviate the suffering of the poor children, who have long future ahead of them. The Oil Money Foundation offers among others to the children programmes that meant to expand their education, improve health, create businesses, and protect the lives of poor people.

“We assist the children to live more productively and healthier lives. We support their education, safety, early preparation against pandemics.

“We also focus on the wellbeing of families for them to start their own businesses and also help many pupils in paying their fees in many schools across the country,” the foundation said in statement made available to the media.

The Oil Money Foundation touched the lives of some widows in Lagos and Edo states recently. The widows were assisted with donation of food items, mattresses among other items to now fewer than 20 of them.

“These was done to show the widows that an organidation has them in its programme and more importantly to assist them and cater for their needs particularly things that they can’t afford,” added Oil Money.

