Metro & Crime

Why I’m spearheading charity works through my foundation – Oil Money

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Founder of Oil Money Records,  Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo, who is popularly called ‘Oil Money’, has described his activities to lift the poor and less privileged out of poverty and deprivation in the Nigerian society as part of its mission to add value to the people.

Set up on November 5, 2020, the Oil Money Record’s foundation  spearheaded by the UK-based Nigerian entrepreneur and philanthropist, Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo, has worked in five states in Nigeria, including some African countries.

The non-profit organisation has not been operating short of its responsibilities as it has been assisting indigents in the society with cash support to meet their pressing and urgent needs.

Recently, the foundation, run by Oil Money, supported a little boy with the sum of N950,000 for medical treatment.

During the presentation of the cash support to the little boy, aides of Oil Money, who handed ober the cheque to the little boy parents, reiterated the readiness of the financier and progenitor or the company to support the less privileged in the society.

Reading from a prepared statement signed by Oil Money,  the aides of the Oil Money Record founder, said  the foundation was interested in the alleviation of poverty and other forms of deprivation in the society.

The organisation says it works mostly to alleviate the suffering of the poor children, who have long future ahead of them. The Oil Money Foundation offers among others to the children programmes that meant to expand their education, improve health, create businesses, and protect the lives of poor people.

“We assist the children to live more productively and healthier lives. We support their education, safety, early preparation against pandemics.

“We also focus on the wellbeing of families for them to start their own businesses and also help many pupils in paying their fees in many schools across the country,” the foundation said in statement made available to the media.

The Oil Money Foundation touched the lives of some widows in Lagos and Edo states recently. The widows were assisted with donation of food items, mattresses among other items to now fewer than 20 of them.

“These was done to show the widows that an organidation has them in its programme and more importantly to assist them and cater for their needs particularly things that they can’t afford,” added Oil Money.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Herders kill commercial mototcyclist in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Suspected armed Fulani militants at the weekend reportedly killed a commercial motorcyclist in Benue State.   The motorcyclist, identified as Terwase Iorbee aka ‘Google’, met his untimely death along Anguhar road in Gwer West Local Government Area.   The deceased was reported to be returning from a routine trip after he had dropped a passenger […]
Metro & Crime

Provide adequate security for bullion vans, Odumosu warns banks

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, yesterday warned banks to provide adequate security for their bullion vans. Odumosu said his command would no longer tolerate “kangaroo” security arrangements for cash transit in the state. The police chief frowned at the lackadaisical attitude of the banks and financial institutions in the state to the security […]
Metro & Crime

AMCON ‘demolished ex-British Governor-Generals’ Lagos residences’, court told

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Ayokunle Faji of a Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday heard that the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has sold and demolished the former Lagos residences of British Governor-Generals in Nigeria, John Macpherson and Arthur Richards Sir Richards was a British colonial administrator, who served as the Governor-General from 1943 to 1948, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica