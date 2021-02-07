‘Why I’m supporting Yahaya Bello for president in 2023’

Dr. Tom Ohikere was the head of Media and Publicity for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2015 governorship election and the Secretary of Media and Publicity Committee for the APC in 2019 Kogi governorship election. In this interview with PHILIP NYAM, he speaks on the Governor Yahaya Bello’s rumoured presidential ambition and Senator Rochas Okorocha’s recent attack on the party and other issues

A former governor of Imo State and serving Senator, Chief Rochas Okorocha, recently said the APC is not properly constituted and a whole lot of things. What is your reaction to his allegations?

The recent conduct and utterances of Senator Rochas Okorocha, the former governor of Imo State are highly unfortunate. Okorocha is not statemanly and his utterances, do not portray the level he belongs to in the party. He was originally a signatory to the foundation of the party but his utterances against the party are ‘un-executive’ and it makes him look like an ungrateful person. He is an ingrate because, this is a man that has contested for the presidency thrice and failed. APC came and gave him a veritable opportunity to contest gubernatorial election in Imo by gracefully giving him the ticket. Now, saying all manner of things about the party does not portray him as a good sportsman. He was uncouth and careless in his portrayals. I don’t support Okorocha on his recent attack on the party.

Don’t you think that having contested for presidency thrice, he would he have done better than President Buhari if he had won?

No, no, no. His antecedents; his records for eight years in office as governor of Imo State has exposed his leadership capacity. He is a man that as governor of Imo State is alleged to have looted the state and of course you are aware that the EFCC is on his issue. There are several petitions against him and he has demonstrated that he’s a man that cannot be trusted. So, he wouldn’t have made a good president, he wouldn’t have made a better president.

He wouldn’t have been anything close to President Buhari, never! It’s not comparable. And I’m sure that’s why PDP never gave him the ticket. They were always disgracing him at the last minute. He’s never a man to be trusted, from the way he’s talking, now. And it’s even better the party let him go! The party will lose nothing if Okorocha goes. He’s already romancing with the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike. He has already said they’re building a new alliance; he can never be a better person; he was not good as a governor, not to speak about the presidency.

Okorocha said things would have been better if President Buhari had surrounded himself with good people. He was one of those close to the president then. Shouldn’t he have said that to the president privately?

There are internal mechanisms within the party that Okorocha could have explored as a more viable alternative to this public outburst. He is one of the people that the party unfortunately respects very well. And I believe very strongly that it’s the politics playing out in his state that is not favourable to him that is making him cry out.

You know, we are living in a dynamic world. Things change, leadership is an act of God. You see, Okorocha as governor facilitated and decided virtually all candidates for elections and he now expects the sitting governor not to have his own structures in place. Any good politician should know that power changes.

Considering that he was a governor for eight years and he is now advising the party and the president. Don’t you think he has done well by choosing to offer advice?

Did well? What do you mean by did well? In leadership position like this, you surround yourself with the best to succeed. Okorocha seemingly failed because of the kind of people he surrounded himself with.

But the president is surrounded by men of value, very talented men of high repute, both in their professional and political career. So, he cannot say that about the president. Is it the party chairman for example, that started his political career as a councilor, from councilor to party chairman and Governor of Zamfara State? Is it Mr. President’s robust record of public service?

Or which of his ministers do you want to talk about? The president is surrounded by men of cherished reputation; So Okorocha is just talking out of frustration.

Again, Snator Okorocha said that political parties in the country have no ideologies. By extension, this includes the APC. Are we to assume that he didn’t know this before he joined the party?

He is a man of short memory. How would he say APC has no ideology? We have great ideology and philosophy. And we have been building the party based on the ideology.

The ideology of change is there, and this is in progress in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He benefitted from the APC ideologies. If you go to his past records and when he was governor, some of his campaign points and official utterances as governor of Imo State, you will conclude that Okorocha has short memory.

This is a man was very proud of APC ideologies only for him to come up now with this. We are waiting to see his new party and see how he is going to run it. If his new party does not have ideology, to us in APC, we have great ideologies.

What do you have to say about the party he said himself and some others are forming?

Don’t forget that one of the cardinal principles of a working democracy is freedom of association, freedom of the formation of political parties here and there. The Constitution of the Federal Republic Nigeria permits him to do such.

But he must guard his utterances. He can associate with people of his irk. Democracy and the Constitution of the Federal Republic permit him to do that. But in the fullness of time, Okorocha will regret his action.

Okorocha is a founding member of the APC, a former governor and now a serving senator, don’t you think he deserves to be heard? And doesn’t the party have a machinery to resolve issues of this magnitude raised by prominent members of the party?

Yes, he’s one of the major signatures to the foundation of the party but at this critical point in the existence of the party, he is not doing well to the public image of the party because of his uncouthly utterances He deserves to be heard and I am aware he still hasn’t lost that respect in the centre. The party has strategic internal measures to address our problems. Among which are the various reconciliation committees.

A few days ago, Okorocha announced that he is not leaving the party meaning that he still believes in the ideals of the party. Don’t you think it is time the party leadership reached out to him and make peace?

Yes he said so some days ago, but before then he unconsciously or deliberately made unguided utterances against the party management and the PMB led administration. He could do better by being careful with his public statements on APC. He’s is a leader well respected because of his philanthropies. The party leadership is reaching out to most aggrieved parties and from my records they are talking with him

The party is having a revalidation exercise for its members and also enlisting new members, holding an annual national dialogue. What are we expecting from these events?

The purpose is to consolidate on the emanating gains from our political foundation. We want to consolidate on our strength and then using our opportunities to thrash our threats and trying to combat our weaknesses. That is the summary of all these activities. And in line with building on our strength in the party and reducing our weakness to a very minimal level, we’ve proposed a national dialogue to the party, which has been approved. The national dialogue is for the party to use this opportunity to educate Nigerians on the justification and guidelines of the impending membership revalidation and registration exercise.

On our part also, we’re producing some marketing materials for the exercise, we’re circulating nationally facemasks because of the COVID-19 protocols, Face caps, and T-shirts across the 36 states. We’re circulating it also to tell the world that we’re COVID-19 compliant. Our objective is to market APC to the world and I am in a very good position to do that campaign. And I’m leading the team across the country on APC and its internal potentials.

So many zones are warming up for 2023, including the North Central. There is talk that Governor Yahaya Bello is contesting. You were the spokesman of Bello in his election, where do you stand now?

Personally, I am with Governor Yahaya Bello, and you must not mix my private life, which has to do with my citizenship of Kogi State and brotherhood with Yahaya Bello. I believe in the North Central zone having a go at the presidency this time, and if Governor Yahaya Bello is representing the interest of the zone, I will personally be with him.

