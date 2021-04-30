Why I’m the most qualified for Anambra governorship – Ekwunife

The senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Mrs. Uche Ekwunife, in this interview with OKEY MADUFORO, speaks on her ambition to contest the forthcoming governorship election in the state

What informed the recent empowerment programme you had for the people of Anambra Central Senatorial District?

It has become instructive that I continue to interface with the people of my constituency, including the women. I have been running election since 2017, and at every time, I am still fresh in the system. This is because of the support I get from my constituency despite all odds. I have been winning my elections in a free, fair and credible manner and that shows that the confidence is there because for you to represent people well, you also have to support them well. You have to also support them in their businesses. Women are untapped resources and it is my belief that the empowerment of women is the empowerment of the society. When you empower our women, you have empowered the family. You can see that today we distributed cooking gas that they will use to establish their own businesses for some of them that are into catering and other related businesses. That will also assist them in their homes. We want to see a situation whereby women will support their husbands financially for the good of their homes and families. And the only way they can do that is to reach them how to fish and not giving them fish all the time. I am very glad and very excited that the women turned out in their numbers to attend this programme. I am also happy doing this, and that has always been my hallmark empowering people. It is not only when you have money. Some people have but they don’t want to give, while some have little and still give out. I like sharing what I have with others so that people around them can also benefit. It is not that I have so much but the little I have, I give. I am an average woman an average person but I am always happy giving to people around me.

What was the template for choosing the beneficiaries?

We have people from across the 362 electoral wards in Anambra State and we have drawn the women from the markets, churches and the different political parties as well as women who are also our supporters. So, you have them from different locations and there are some women, who were recommended.

You once said that you are the only senator, who is doing well in Anambra State. What exactly do you mean by that statement?

When I said so, I know what I mean. Sometimes I don’t like to draw comparison but sometimes I have to do that. I remember that my predecessor said that he attracted to Anambra Central projects to the tune of N570 million as well as N15 million for this and N20 million for that. But I have done and attracted projects worth over N10 billion to Anambra Central District.

Some people say that Anambra State is not ripe yet for a female governor. What is your position on that?

Governance has nothing to do with gender. Governance is about capability; it is about capacity. It is about someone who understands the system and to make the system work for his or her people. I understand governance this country. I have been a member of the Federal House of Representatives for eight years and a senator for the second time. When it comes to contact, I have it. When it comes to knowledge, I have it. When it comes to experience I have it. When it comes to understanding the workings of the National Assembly I have it. Most importantly, when I put my experience and knowledge together, you can see that I am the most qualified to be the governor of Anambra State. So, I am standing to run for the governorship election of Anambra State not based on gender, not based on zone, but based on capacity and the fact that I am more qualified than any other person that is in the race.

Are you saying that you are not intimidated by other aspirants across all political parties?

I can never be intimidated by anybody or anything. Looking at my antecedents you can see that I am not intimidated and cannot be intimidated. Anambra has come to a level where somebody who understands the state should be the governor. It has come to a level where the person that will run Anambra State must be somebody that understands the terrain and the people; someone who understands the three senatorial districts of the state and the needs of Anambrarians. So, I am more qualified than any other person when it comes to the components that can make anyone a good governor. When I hear people say that Anambra State is not ready for a woman as governor, I laugh. It is not about a woman or a man; it is about good governance. You see men,who are good administrator. Also, you see women, who are good administrators. Likewise, you see men, who are not good administrators as well as women who are not good administrators. Men have done well and so much for Anambra State but it is time for the women to do theirs. I am in this race to win and I know that by the special grace of God I will win the election.

There have been several litigations in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); don’t you think that such will affect the fortunes of the party in the coming election?

I am not aware of any litigation in the PDP and besides I am not the Legal Adviser of the party, so the question should be directed to Legal Adviser and not me.

What can you tell your fellow women who are scared to join the race?

What I can tell my fellow women is; first of all, believe in yourself, have the confidence in yourself and in your ability. They should also have the confidence that gender has nothing to do with governance. Once you know you are qualified, go and try. I thank the men because they have been supportive; they have always supported the women; without the men, I would not have been where I am today. God used both men and women to make me who I am. So, as a woman, you should work hard as if your entire life depends on working hard. Pray as if your entire life depends on prayers. Prayers and hard work will lead you through.

