Why I’m tired of my 45-year-old marriage – Charly Boy

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Charly Boy, has hinted that his marriage to his wife of 45 years, Diane Oputa, is on the verge of ending. In a post shared on Twitter, the 72-year-old singer and political advocate stated that the country would be surprised if he told them he’s getting a divorce and returning back to the streets. He stated that he has always been of the opinion that the institution of marriage is hard and it gets harder the longer one has been married. He writes: “My People, if I tell una say, after over 45yrs of marriage to my wife dat am going back to bachelorhood, what would you say? “I don talk say dis marriage of a tin just no easy. The longer u stay, the harder it gets. What should I do? I tire oooo.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...