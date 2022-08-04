News Top Stories

Why I’m tired of my 45-year-old marriage – Charly Boy

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Charly Boy, has hinted that his marriage to his wife of 45 years, Diane Oputa, is on the verge of ending. In a post shared on Twitter, the 72-year-old singer and political advocate stated that the country would be surprised if he told them he’s getting a divorce and returning back to the streets. He stated that he has always been of the opinion that the institution of marriage is hard and it gets harder the longer one has been married. He writes: “My People, if I tell una say, after over 45yrs of marriage to my wife dat am going back to bachelorhood, what would you say? “I don talk say dis marriage of a tin just no easy. The longer u stay, the harder it gets. What should I do? I tire oooo.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Firm provides sanitising solution to airlines

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Airlines in Nigeria and across the globe have embraced Zoonocide Z71 residual microbial shield (28 days) disinfection/decontamination for safer environment.   A statement from the distributors described the microbial shield as an exceptional first generation sanitizer that stands out as the best with lasting effect wherever being applied. Due to the ongoing global pandemic, […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: El-Zakzaky, wife sue FG for N4bn over passport seizure

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), and his wife, Zeenat, have filed a suit at the Federal High Court Abuja, challenging the seizure of their international passports by the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami.   In their separate suits […]
News Top Stories

Lagos to end jumbo pension for Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Muritala Ayinla

plans to repeal the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former governors – Bola Tinubu, Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode – and their deputies in the state. Sanwo-Olu disclosed this yesterday while presenting the 2021 Budget to Lagos State House of Assembly. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica