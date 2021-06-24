Why I’m yet to appoint cabinet members– Obaseki

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has disclosed that the need to restructure the civil service in order ensure optimum service delivery was responsible for his inability to appoint his cabinet members since he won his re-election bid last year. Fielding questions from journalists after a meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, yesterday, Obaseki said judging from his experience in his first term, there was the need to prepare the ground for the executive to be able to deliver when sworn-in. He said “You know I spent the first four years as governor. So, I know what the challenge of governance is.”
