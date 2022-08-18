Why implementation of TSA is fraught with corruption –CITM

The Registrar/Chief Executive, Chartered Institute of Treasury Management (CITM), Mr Olumide Adedoyin, yesterday, said there were no proper safeguards in place to ensure the effective implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA). Adedoyin made this known while addressing the House of Representatives press corps in Abuja.

He consequently called for continuous training and retraining of personnel handling the process as some that are saddled with such responsibilities do not actually understand it effectively. Adedoyin opined that in order to check wastage in the system, the procurement laws have to be further domesticated. He said: “Like every government policy, the TSA as it is now is just a function of an account. It is not an app, it is not a policy; it is just an account.

What the TSA tries to do is to make sure that the government has its resources in place and is able to know what they have at any given time. “Now, the first step the government was supposed to take

was to do what we call cash pulling. Call up your resources from every bank into one single account. Once you do so, those bank accounts you have should not be closed down; rather, you try to moderate them into receiving banks. “They receive on your behalf but you cannot disburse from those banks, while at the end of the day you just have an online real time balance to make sure that what comes in is being accounted for.” He continued: “That was supposed to be the function. But what we discovered at the end of the day was that there are some little processes and challenges within that platform, because the backend for the audit was not adequately secured. “So if you did not secure the back-end, despite being able to make resources and bring those resources, then there is a little bit of opening in the back that could lead to hemorrhaging of resources and so on.

“I think as it is, we have actually reached out to the government on different fora, trying to make them understand that putting these back-ends in check is quite important. “We want to believe too that there must be an orientation of the continuous training and retraining of individuals. You would be surprised that some that are saddled with these responsibilities do not actually understand the process effectively. “The problem is that there are no safeguards in place. We talked about preventive mechanisms. That too is lacking. We talked about allowing treasury management to impact your cashmanagementprocesses.

That too is lacking. So these are those fundamental areas that we are concerned about. “For example, in the office you keep buying photocopiers on a yearly basis. Of course, you discover that the copier can even last you five to 10 years when properly maintained. So those monies on those recurrent things that can be used beyond the length of those life shares could be ploughed back into the system. What happened to those monies? They get stolen and diverted.”

